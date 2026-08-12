Future Truck Summit Brings New Technology Focus to Work Truck Week 2027

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — Work Truck Week® will return to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis March 9–12, 2027, bringing chassis OEMs, fleet managers, upfitters, truck dealers, engineers and other commercial vehicle professionals together to evaluate new equipment, vehicle technologies and fleet strategies.

A major change for the 2027 event is the launch of the Future Truck Summit on March 9. NTEA — The Work Truck Association, in collaboration with NAFA Fleet Management Association, is replacing the long-running Green Truck Summit with a full-day conference focused on the broader technology changes affecting commercial fleets.

Future Truck Summit will address software, hardware and advanced vehicle technologies rather than concentrating solely on sustainability. The expanded focus reflects how connected systems, vehicle technology and changing powertrains are increasingly influencing fleet specification and operation.

Future Truck Summit Expands the Technology Conversation

Work Truck Week® encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Future Truck Summit, the NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive and an educational program covering a range of commercial vehicle topics.

The 2027 schedule includes:

March 9: Future Truck Summit

Future Truck Summit March 9–11: Educational program

Educational program March 10–11: Work Truck Week Ride & Drive

Work Truck Week Ride & Drive March 10–12: Work Truck Show exhibit hall

The event has served as a major gathering for the commercial vehicle industry for more than 25 years, providing attendees with opportunities to evaluate new vehicles and equipment, meet with manufacturers and suppliers, and address changing fleet requirements.

Vehicle Specification and TCO Take Center Stage

The 2027 event will feature more than 500 exhibitors showcasing commercial vehicles, truck equipment and connected vehicle technologies.

Educational programming will include sessions on vehicle specification, safety, performance and total cost of ownership. OEM presentations will also provide updates on chassis integration, upfitting requirements and design changes that can affect vehicle configuration.

The Work Truck Week Ride & Drive will give attendees an opportunity to experience commercial vehicles and technologies firsthand.

For fleet managers, contractors and other commercial vehicle users, the combination of equipment displays, OEM information and educational sessions provides an opportunity to compare solutions and evaluate how emerging technologies could affect fleet performance and operating costs.

Indianapolis Event Targets Next Phase of Fleet Technology

Produced annually by NTEA, Work Truck Week is positioned as a launch point for new commercial vehicle products and planning for the year ahead. The addition of Future Truck Summit expands that focus as fleets navigate rapid changes in vehicle technology, software and hardware.

Attendees can find event information, watch testimonials and sign up for updates about registration and housing at worktruckweek.com/about. Registration and housing are expected to open this fall.