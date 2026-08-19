Explore the Future of Plumbing at the 2026 ASPE Convention & Expo

The American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) will hold their 2026 Convention and Expo this October 8-14 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Held every two years, the ASPE Convention and Expo unites professionals from across the industry, including code officials, master plumbers, system designers, manufacturers, engineers, students and educators. More than 4,000 industry members are expected to attend, and more than 270 companies are scheduled to exhibit.

On the Expo Floor

Manufacturers and service providers from across the industry will exhibit during the Expo, offering attendees the opportunity to get up close—and often hands-on—with the latest plumbing, hydronic, fire suppression, and HVAC technology. Experts will be on hand to provide detailed information and product demonstrations designed to show the value they can deliver for your business and your customers.