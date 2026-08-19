Explore the Future of Plumbing at the 2026 ASPE Convention & Expo
Key Highlights
- The event runs from October 8-14, 2026, with additional details and registration available at expo.aspe.org
- The event features over 270 exhibitors showcasing the latest plumbing, hydronic, fire suppression, and HVAC technologies with hands-on demonstrations
- Educational sessions across five tracks provide 0.125 CEUs each, covering topics like water reuse, pressure boosting, and fire protection evolution
The American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) will hold their 2026 Convention and Expo this October 8-14 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Held every two years, the ASPE Convention and Expo unites professionals from across the industry, including code officials, master plumbers, system designers, manufacturers, engineers, students and educators. More than 4,000 industry members are expected to attend, and more than 270 companies are scheduled to exhibit.
On the Expo Floor
Manufacturers and service providers from across the industry will exhibit during the Expo, offering attendees the opportunity to get up close—and often hands-on—with the latest plumbing, hydronic, fire suppression, and HVAC technology. Experts will be on hand to provide detailed information and product demonstrations designed to show the value they can deliver for your business and your customers.
Already scheduled to attend are industry-leading companies including:
- A.O. Smith
- Bradford White
- Caleffi North America Inc
- Charlotte Pipe
- CONCOA
- Corzan/Lubrizol
- Jomar Valve
- Liberty Pumps
- McWane Plumbing Group
- MIFAB
- Navien
- NIBCO
- NuFlow
- OATEY
- Reliance Worldwide Corporation
- Rinnai
- Uponor
- Victaulic
- Viega
- Watts
- Zoeller Company
- Zurn
Education Makes the Difference
The ASPE Convention & Expo will offer 25 education sessions exploring the industry’s most urgent topics. Full registration is required to attend, with each session providing 0.125 CEUs for licensing and certification requirements.
Sessions are organized across five tracks: Healthcare, Fire Protection, Water Quality, System Design, and Codes & Standards. A sampling of session titles includes:
Pressure Boosting and Energy Optimization in Modern Plumbing Systems
Closing the Loop: An Engineer’s Guide to Onsite Water Reuse System Design and Compliance
Intelligent Water Pressure Boosting
Domestic Hot Water Recirculation in High-Rise Buildings
Legionella Mitigation Strategies for a Hospital
Evolution of Data Center Fire Protection
Presenters include Shawn Crawford, President of Rainwater Management Solutions; Jonathan Franzese, PE, P.Eng, CPD, GPD, Senior Associate at McKinstry; Stacey Hazelwood, Business Development Manager with Canature WaterGroup; Lance MacNevin, P.Eng, Senior Director of Engineering for the Plastics Pipe Institute’s Building & Construction Division; Paul Tully, Field Technical Representative for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, and many more.
View the full technical education program at 20990898.hs-sites.com/hubfs/ASPE/ASPE2026/2026_Technical_Education_Program.pdf.
Society Business
Naturally, the convention is the time when members meet to conduct the important business of the Society. Key meetings include the Board of Directors Meeting, the Women of ASPE Leadership Forum, as well as various committee meetings including the Past Presidents, the Membership Committee, the Technical & Research Committee, the Young Professionals Committee, the Professional Engineer Working Group, and the Long-Range Planning Committee.
The Society also gathers to recognize the important contributions its members have made to ASPE and to the wider industry. The ASPE Breakfast Awards Ceremony will be held October 12 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM.
Networking Events
In this age of virtual assistants and AI agents, face-to-face, human-to-human contact is perhaps the most valuable aspect of live events, and the conference offers a number of networking opportunities.
October 11 at 7:00 PM will see the ASPE Sunday Night Party at the Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex. Hosted by NIBO, the party will include pickleball, lawn games, music, and an assortment of food and beverage options. Convention badge with icon are required for entry.
For new attendees, October 12 will have the ASPE First-Time Attendee Reception from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. The ASPE Young Professionals Networking Event will be held October 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 PM (attendees should register early as attendance is limited).
To register or view the full schedule of events, visit expo.aspe.org.
CONTRACTOR will provide our complete coverage of the 2026 ASPE Convention and Expo in our November print edition. The 2027 ASPE Tech Symposium is scheduled for September 22–26 in Minneapolis, MN.