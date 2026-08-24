PHCC CONNECT 2026 Gives Contractors More Ways to Improve Their Businesses

MILWAUKEE, WI — PHCC CONNECT 2026 will give plumbing and HVACR contractors more opportunities to explore new technology, strengthen their businesses and connect with industry peers when the conference takes place Oct. 19-22 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.

Built around the theme “Building Community. Advancing the Industry,” this year’s event expands its Product & Technology Showcase while continuing to focus on practical education covering profitability, workforce development, leadership, business management and emerging technologies.

Expanded Showcase Gives Contractors More Time With New Technology

One of the biggest changes for CONNECT 2026 is an expanded two-day Product & Technology Showcase, giving contractors additional time to meet with manufacturers, evaluate products and explore solutions designed to improve efficiency in the office and on the jobsite.

The showcase will introduce Milwaukee Central, a dedicated area highlighting manufacturers with ties to the Milwaukee region. Attendees also can visit industry training vehicles, including the ESCO Institute’s “Did You Know Mobile Training Studio,” featuring live demonstrations, hands-on learning experiences and professional podcasts focused on emerging technologies and workforce trends.

Learning Labs throughout the showcase will provide interactive presentations led by industry experts on business strategies, workforce development, technical topics and emerging trends.

The Podcast Pods will add another opportunity for contractors to hear directly from manufacturers, contractors and industry leaders discussing the technologies and ideas shaping the plumbing and HVACR industries.

The showcase floor also will host the PHCC Educational Foundation’s Plumbing Apprentice Contest, where top apprentices from across the country compete while demonstrating their skills.

Education Focuses On Strategies Contractors Can Use

CONNECT 2026 will continue PHCC’s focus on education designed around the challenges contractors face every day. Sessions will address workforce development, leadership, business management and evolving industry technologies, with an emphasis on strategies attendees can apply after returning to their companies.

The programming is intended to help contractors improve operations, strengthen teams and prepare their businesses for continued growth rather than simply provide information to take home.

Keynote Addresses Workforce And Workplace Culture

Keynote speaker Dr. Rick Goodman will bring more than three decades of experience helping organizations build stronger teams and workplace cultures.

With workforce challenges continuing across the skilled trades, Goodman will focus on practical approaches for creating workplaces where employees feel connected, motivated and committed to long-term success.

Contractor Connections Extend Beyond The Sessions

Networking remains a central part of CONNECT, giving contractors opportunities to compare experiences and build relationships with manufacturers, suppliers, industry partners and other plumbing and HVACR professionals.

The conference opens with the Brew City Bash, which celebrates Milwaukee’s heritage. Attendees can continue those conversations during the closing celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum, featuring food, live entertainment and networking.

The event concludes with the annual Awards Breakfast, recognizing industry achievements before attendees return home with new ideas, industry contacts and potential solutions for their businesses.

Milwaukee Adds Another Reason To Attend

Milwaukee provides a backdrop that reflects the manufacturing and industrial roots of the industries represented at CONNECT. Located along Lake Michigan, the city also offers restaurants, breweries, museums and other attractions for attendees looking to explore outside conference activities.

For contractors investing in their businesses, employees or professional development, PHCC CONNECT 2026 offers a combination of practical education, technology demonstrations and peer connections designed to provide value beyond the four-day event.

Registration is open for PHCC CONNECT 2026. More information and the conference schedule are available at phccweb.org/CONNECT.