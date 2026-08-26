Bring Back the Trades Massachusetts Skills Expo Targets Next Generation of Skilled Workers

MARLBOROUGH, MA — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a national nonprofit focused on closing the skilled trades workforce gap, will host its 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo Oct. 29 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough. Presented by title sponsor F.W. Webb Company, the event is designed to give students hands-on exposure to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, construction, automotive, welding and other skilled-trade careers.

More than 1,000 students are already registered, representing roughly 30% of available student capacity. More than 30 companies have also committed to exhibit, filling nearly 40% of available exhibitor space.

Weekday Format Opens Expo To More School Groups

For the first time, BBTT is holding the Massachusetts Skills Expo on a weekday, responding to requests from teachers and school administrators who wanted to bring students to the event as organized field trips.

The 2025 Massachusetts Skills Expo, held at Gillette Stadium, attracted more than 3,000 attendees. The 2026 event is intended to make it easier for schools to incorporate skilled-trades exploration into their educational programming while giving students more direct access to employers and industry professionals.

“Teachers asked us to move the event to a weekday so they could bus students in directly, and we listened,” said Shana Brunye, COO of Bring Back the Trades. “The result is more students, more time for real conversations, and more opportunities for the next generation to connect with the companies that need them.”

Hands-On Experiences Put Students In The Trades

The expo is designed for students ages 10 and up, with interactive experiences intended to give participants a direct look at what skilled-trade careers involve.

Rather than simply presenting information about career options, the event allows students to try trade-related activities and interact with equipment. Previous expos have featured live equipment demonstrations, virtual reality welding, excavator operation and other hands-on exhibits.

The 2026 event will showcase careers in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, construction, automotive, welding and other fields, giving students opportunities to explore technical skills and speak directly with industry representatives.

Employers Connect Directly With Future Workers

The expo also provides participating companies with an opportunity to introduce their industries and career paths to students at an early stage of workforce exploration.

Sponsors signed on to date include Title Sponsor F.W. Webb Company; Platinum Sponsors Casella Waste Systems and Eastern Propane & Oil; Silver Sponsors Milwaukee Tool, New England Institute of Technology and Timberland PRO; Bronze Sponsors MA Army National Guard and Kinross Nevada; and Community Champions including Metro Walls, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Eversource Energy Efficiency, Lincoln Technical Institute, U.S. Air Force, Advantage Truck Group, MBTA Commuter Rail Keolis, VIP Tires & Service, WIN Waste Innovations and Porter and Chester Institute.

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities remain available, with outdoor space for larger equipment filling quickly. Nonprofit discounts are also available.

Massachusetts Skills Expo Scheduled For Oct. 29

The 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough.

The event is open to all ages, with programming recommended for students ages 10 and older. Tickets are required and are available through BBTT.org. A MEDIA promotional code is available for free tickets.

For sponsorship and exhibitor information, visit BringBackTheTrades.org or contact [email protected].