2027 Builders’ Show Registration Opens with More Than 2,350 Exhibiting Brands

Registration and housing are now open for the 2027 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS), which returns to Las Vegas Feb. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual residential construction event will again co-locate with the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) as part of the 14th annual Design & Construction Week® (DCW). Together, the shows will feature more than 2,350 exhibiting brands across more than 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space. More than 120,000 attendees are expected.

IBS will bring contractors, builders, remodelers, designers, manufacturers and other residential construction professionals together to explore products, technologies, education and business opportunities.

“The International Builders’ Show is where the housing industry comes together to shape the future of home building. Whether you’re looking to discover the latest innovations, gain valuable business insights or build relationships with industry leaders, there is simply no substitute for being at IBS,” said NAHB Chairman Bill Owens, a home builder and remodeler from Worthington, Ohio. “If you want to stay competitive and connected in today’s evolving market, this is the event you can’t afford to miss.”

120-Plus Education Sessions Cover Business And Construction Trends

Education remains a major component of IBS, with an Expo+Education Pass providing three-day access to IBS Education sessions along with both the IBS and KBIS show floors.

Attendees can choose from more than 120 sessions across nine education tracks covering topics intended to help builders, remodelers, designers and other housing professionals address industry trends, develop skills and improve business performance.

Additional pre-show education will be offered Jan. 31-Feb. 1 for an additional fee, giving attendees another opportunity to build technical and business knowledge before the exhibit floors open.

Product Zones Highlight New Construction Technology

The IBS exhibit floor will feature products and technologies across six dedicated product and service categories. Special attractions will give attendees a closer look at emerging products, construction methods and jobsite solutions.

The New Product Zone, IBS Start-Up Zone, Construction Performance Zone and Jobsite Safety Zone will showcase new technologies and industry practices, while the IBS Outdoor Exhibits will include the Pro Builder Show Village, demonstration homes, interactive exhibits and networking opportunities.

For contractors, the show provides an opportunity to see products in person, compare technologies and talk directly with manufacturers and other industry professionals.

Networking Extends Beyond The Exhibit Floor

IBS will also feature networking events, speakers and special events throughout the three-day show.

The 2027 DCW Opening Ceremonies will take place the morning of Feb. 2 and feature businessman and “ABC's Shark Tank” television personality Kevin O’Leary as the keynote speaker.

Additional ticketed events include the IBS House Party, Young Pro Party and IBS Closing Concert, which will take place after the exhibit floor closes Feb. 4.

Official Show Homes Showcase Construction Trends

IBS attendees can also tour The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR), the official show homes of IBS.

The homes will showcase current design trends, product innovations and smart-home technologies and will be available for tours throughout the three-day event. Products featured in the homes are supplied by members of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council, with Professional Builder magazine serving as the homes’ media sponsor.

September Registration Discounts Available

Several registration discounts are available during September, with all registration options providing access to the exhibit floors of both IBS and KBIS.

Featured offers include:

Free Expo Pass for NAHB members

for NAHB members $80 Expo Pass for non-members

for non-members $450 Expo+Education Pass for NAHB members and $650 for non-members, providing access to IBS exhibits and education sessions

for NAHB members and $650 for non-members, providing access to IBS exhibits and education sessions Free spouse registration for NAHB members and $75 for non-members

IBS is not open to the general public. Building industry professionals and their affiliates can register through the show website at BuildersShow.com.

For information on how to exhibit, please visit www.buildersshow.com/exhibit. For other show inquiries, please visit www.buildersshow.com/contact-us.