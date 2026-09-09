PMI26 Brings Plumbing Manufacturers Together to Address Industry’s Biggest Challenges

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Plumbing Manufacturers International’s PMI26 Manufacturing Success Conference will bring plumbing manufacturers together Nov. 2-5 at the Loews New Orleans Hotel for four days of economic, regulatory, workforce and industry-focused programming.

The conference will feature keynote speaker and American Ninja Warrior Alex Weber, the Women of PMI Breakfast with Simone Bruni of Demo Diva, the PMI Inspiring Leaders Program at the National WWII Museum and the 72nd annual meeting of the PMI membership. Registration is open.

Weber, an award-winning speaker on leadership and peak performance, will share a practical roadmap to becoming unstoppable. “Being unstoppable means fully accepting that challenges, setbacks and daily moments of adversity are inevitable,” he noted. “The difference lies in what happens next. Do those moments stop progress—or fuel it?”

Bruni will share how Demo Diva helped New Orleans residents rebuild homes devastated by Hurricane Katrina, an inspiring story that shows how community, consistency, and small steps can create an impact that lasts.

The PMI Inspiring Leaders Program will be facilitated by Erin Meadows, who will lead participants through a half-day, hands-on workshop to achieve “Leadership That Feels As Good As It Looks.”

Economic and Regulatory Issues Take Center Stage

The PMI26 program will address several issues directly affecting plumbing manufacturers, including water management, economic conditions, emerging regulations, global trade and appliance efficiency.

Alyssa Dausman, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist at the Water Institute, will present From Watersheds to Planetary Boundaries: Rethinking Water Management. As water resources face growing demands and competing societal needs, Dr. Dausman will explain why effective water governance, management, and conservation require approaches that extend beyond traditional watershed boundaries.

A familiar face to PMI members, Connor Lokar, Senior Forecaster, ITR Economics, will once again provide an economic market outlook with charm and candor during Setting Expectations for 2027 and Beyond. Julie Panko, Principal Scientist/Senior Vice President, ToxStrategies, will present on From Emerging Concern to Emerging Regulation: the Microplastics Shift.

Brian Ledgerwood, International Trade Specialist at the Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, will discuss The Global Trade Landscape: What Plumbing Manufacturers Need to Know.

Josh Schorr of the US Access Board and Gene Boecker of Code Consultants and the Accessibility Professionals Association will discuss Accessible Plumbing Fixtures and Elements.

Daniel Eisenberg, Principal, Beveridge and Diamond, will present on Federal Appliance Efficiency Deregulation and Its Impact on State-Level Enforcement Risks. He advises manufacturers on compliance and market access issues, including defense in enforcement actions under state and federal appliance efficiency programs. He also helps clients meet WaterSense requirements and comply with United States and international water-efficiency testing, labeling and standards requirements.

Water, Trade and Policy Sessions Address Manufacturing Impacts

Lora Ann Chaisson, Principal Chief, United Houma Nation, will acknowledge how the land and waters now comprising New Orleans were home to indigenous people. Her presentation will center on the history of the Houma people, how water has shaped their lives, and how oil and gas development, hurricanes, coastal land loss and changes to the land, climate and levees continue to impact their way of life and future.

The PMI government affairs team of Jerry Desmond, Stephanie Salmon and Matthew Windrum will update the PMI26 audience on PMI’s federal and state advocacy activities, including commentary on the results of the midterm elections the day before. The panel will be moderated by Troy Benavidez, PMI board of directors member and leader, strategic partnerships, government relations and policy, LIXIL.

The discussion will center on the team’s engagement with policymakers on issues including AI and data centers, extended producer responsibility, filtered drinking water in schools, greenhouse gas emissions, housing, Internet of Things and privacy, microplastics, National Institute of Standards and Technology plumbing research, PFAS, skilled trades workforce development, tariffs and trade, water and energy efficiency, water infrastructure, and water reuse.

The rapidly changing landscape of PFAS Regulation, Policy and Compliance at the federal and state levels will be the focus of presentations by Jay West, Senior Director, American Chemistry Council, and John Gardella, Chair of CMBG3 Law’s PFAS practice group.

Ariel Brenner of the New Buildings Institute will discuss Beyond Structure: The Future of Embodied Carbon Policy and MEP Systems, covering overarching, uniform Life Cycle Assessment calculation rules, system boundaries, and reporting requirements that apply to all building or product categories.

Skilled Workforce Development Gets a Dedicated Focus

Kate Olinger, PMI Board of Directors Member and Senior Director, Regulatory, Sustainability and External Affairs, GF Americas, will lead a skilled workforce development panel discussion with Brandon Hudson, Deputy Executive Director, SkillsUSA; Tim Johnson, President and Founder, TJC Group; and Marshall Moore, Programmatic Lead, META American Workforce Academy.

Hudson managed 115 different national competitions that serve as the premier showcase for America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students—and rank among the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world.

While serving as director of training and then executive director of the Associated Builders and Contractors Pelican Chapter, Johnson lead one of the largest privately funded construction craft training centers in the US with an enrollment of more than 1,600 students per semester.

Moore leads America's Workforce Academy, a $115 million Meta initiative and the largest private-sector commitment to the skilled trades with guaranteed job offers in American history.

Water Resilience and Manufacturing Security Round Out the Program

Water as the Cornerstone of US National Economic Security will be the title of a presentation by John Sabo, Director, Tulane University’s ByWater Institute, where transdisciplinary research applies lessons from New Orleans to strengthen water resilience in the Mississippi River Basin and tropical river basins across the developing world.

Colleen Brown, Partner with Sidley Austin LLP, will present on Securing the Flow: Cyber, Physical, and Supply Chain Risk in Plumbing Manufacturing. A nationally recognized lawyer with an increasing focus on AI law, Brown will examine the evolving security risks facing plumbing manufacturers as operations become more connected, automated and dependent on supply chain partners.

New Orleans Events Add Networking and Community Activities

The Nov. 3 NOLA-style reception and dinner at Red Fish Grill will offer a memorable evening with colleagues and friends. The restaurant is known for fresh, seasonal Gulf fish and seafood specialties, including BBQ oysters, hickory-grilled redfish, alligator sausage, and seafood gumbo.

On Nov. 4, attendees will have the opportunity during the reception and dinner to paint rain barrels that will be donated to the community.

To learn more or to register visit www.safeplumbing.org/events/calendar/event/pmi26-manufacturing-success-conference.