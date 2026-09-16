Zurn Elkay Brings Whole-Building Water Solutions to ASPE 2026

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will showcase its latest whole-building water solutions at the American Society of Plumbing Engineers’ ASPE 2026 Convention & Expo at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

The company’s portfolio brings together plumbing, drinking water, water control, smart connected technologies, water heating and restroom systems to address water quality, system performance, specification and maintenance requirements across commercial buildings.

“Zurn Elkay offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of sustainable water solutions,” said Jeff Schoon, President of Zurn Elkay. “We bring together plumbing, drinking water, water control, smart connected technologies, water heating and restroom systems to help plumbing engineers, systems designers and contractors solve complex challenges across the building lifecycle.”

Guided Product Selection Tool Simplifies Specification

At the ASPE Expo, Zurn Elkay will demonstrate its new Guided Product Selection Tool, which is designed to speed product selection, improve alignment across compatible parts, provide access to technical resources and organize project output.

“We know that extensive product selection, compatible pairings and documentation can slow down the specification process and create uncertainty,” Schoon said. “Our guided product selection tool was designed for engineers, architects and designers and engineers to make product selection easier and faster. This guided experience helps filter options, match compatible parts and remove combinations that don’t work together.”

Intellihot Expands Commercial Water Heating Portfolio

Zurn Elkay also will highlight its entry into the commercial water heating market through the recent addition of Intellihot. The move represents a first step in expanding the company’s domestic hot water portfolio and advancing additional solutions in the commercial water heating market.

“Intellihot is a high-growth technology disruptor that offers gas and electric tankless water heaters with a smaller installed footprint in the mechanical room, energy efficiency and cost savings compared to traditional tanked water heaters,” Schoon said. “Looking ahead, we see the addition of Intellihot as further enhancing our role as a leader in water management, enabling us to deliver practical, innovative solutions that improve efficiency, sustainability, safety and quality to the commercial mechanical room.”

Connected Technologies Support Building Water Management

Zurn Elkay’s ASPE exhibit also will demonstrate technologies designed to help conserve water and energy, reduce waste and lower maintenance requirements while maintaining system performance.

From Intellihot water heating technologies and Elkay Pro Filtration to Wilkins backflow prevention, smart connected monitoring and automated line flushing capabilities, Zurn Elkay is positioning its portfolio around water quality, system health and risk management throughout the building.

“Our digital selection tools, whole-building water solutions and smart connected technologies simplify specification and support long-term building performance, and we’re excited to share that at ASPE 2026,” Schoon added.

To learn more, visit zurnelkay.com.