Bradford White Brings Four Brands of Plumbing Solutions to ASPE 2026

Bradford White Water Heaters will showcase several residential and commercial water heating products, including the eF Series® Turbo, Infiniti® GS and GR tankless models, eF XT™, ElectriFLEX MD™ and AeroTherm Series® G2.

The range includes conventional and advanced water heating technologies designed for different installation and application requirements, giving plumbing professionals an opportunity to compare solutions across multiple equipment categories.

Laars Showcases Commercial Heating and Water Heating Equipment

Laars Heating Systems will feature the NeoTherm® XTR and E-Therm® 50kW among its commercial heating and water heating solutions.

The products add heating and hot water equipment to the range of technologies represented at the Bradford White booth, providing engineers, contractors and other attendees with an opportunity to discuss commercial applications with Laars representatives.

FloLogic Highlights Leak Detection and System Connectivity

FloLogic will showcase its Leak Detection System and Remote I/O Module. The Remote I/O Module expands connectivity across the system, giving plumbing professionals another option for integrating leak detection into building systems.

The technology will be displayed alongside Bradford White Corporation's water heating and heating products, highlighting solutions that address both equipment performance and water system protection.

Bock Features Commercial Water Heating Technology

Bock Water Heaters will feature its OptiTHERM® commercial water heater at the show.

Bock's presence adds another commercial water heating option to the Bradford White Corporation lineup, allowing attendees to explore equipment and discuss application requirements directly with the company's representatives.

“The conversations we have at ASPE help us better understand what engineers and plumbing professionals are seeing in the field,” Heyman said. “That feedback is valuable as we continue developing products and solutions for the applications they’re working on every day.”

ASPE Provides Direct Access to Plumbing Professionals

The ASPE Convention & Expo provides Bradford White Corporation with an opportunity to bring multiple brands together for plumbing engineers, designers, contractors and other industry professionals.

Attendees visiting Booth #815 can explore products from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, FloLogic and Bock Water Heaters while discussing equipment, system requirements and field applications with representatives from each brand.

To learn more visit www.bradfordwhite.com.