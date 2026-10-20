ICC Annual Conference Brings Building Safety Professionals to Nashville

WASHINGTON, DC — The International Code Council (ICC) will host its Annual Conference and Expo Oct. 18-21, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will bring together building safety professionals for education, networking and professional development focused on safer, more resilient and sustainable communities.

“United by a shared commitment to building safety, thousands of professionals from across the globe will come together this week to share expertise and take advantage of unparalleled professional development opportunities,” said Ron Piester, Senior Vice President, ICC Member Services. “We are excited to welcome the brightest minds in building safety to creating safer, more resilient and sustainable communities as we kick off this year’s Annual Conference.”

Conference Features Leadership Meeting and Keynote

The Opening Session and Annual Business Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 19, featuring updates from ICC leadership and the election of ICC Board officers and directors.

Former NASA astronaut and Columbia University Professor of Mechanical Engineering Mike Massimino will deliver the keynote presentation following the opening session. His presentation will focus on passion, teamwork and innovation.

Champlain Towers South Investigation to Inform Safety Discussions

A focus session will feature lead investigators from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Champlain Towers South investigation. The session will examine how findings from that investigation and lessons from other building failures can inform building codes, standards, enforcement and safety practices.

The conference also offers a full-day education program with learning tracks covering code enforcement, energy and sustainability, permitting and other topics relevant to building safety professionals.

Students Explore Construction and Building Safety Careers

ICC has again partnered with ConstructReach to host “I Built This!,” a work-based learning event designed to introduce local high school students to careers in the built environment. More than 200 students will participate in hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations and direct engagement with construction professionals.

“As the ICC Annual Conference brings industry leaders together in Nashville, the 'I Built This!" event will once again invite the next generation to explore careers within the industry and develop next steps,” said Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach. “Our goal is simple: We want students to have real access—hands-on learning, face time with professionals, and clear pathways to internships, apprenticeships, and long-term careers in construction and building safety. Our continued partnership with ICC is helping to build the workforce our communities and economy need.”

To learn more visit www.iccsafe.org/events/welcome.