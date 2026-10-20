ASHRAE Releases 2027 Winter Conference Technical Program

ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE has released the full technical program for its 2027 Winter Conference, scheduled for January 23–27 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Held concurrently with the AHR Expo, January 25–27 at McCormick Place, the conference will bring together engineers, researchers, manufacturers, building professionals and industry leaders to examine technologies and strategies shaping the future of HVAC&R.

The program features more than 100 technical sessions across nine tracks, covering HVAC&R fundamentals and equipment, refrigeration, residential systems, building decarbonization retrofits, artificial intelligence (AI) and thermal network systems. Sessions will present research, explore real-world applications and offer opportunities to earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs).

“The challenges facing our industry are complex, and addressing them takes more than new technology alone,” said 2026-27 ASHRAE President Sarah E. Maston, P.E., BCxP, LEED AP BD+C. “We need to share what works, learn from one another and turn technical knowledge into solutions that improve building performance and resilience. The Winter Conference gives our industry an opportunity to do that while connecting with the people who are helping shape what comes next.”

Technical Tracks Address Retrofits and Emerging Systems

The 2027 program addresses challenges ranging from decarbonization and existing-building retrofits to emerging technologies and system design. Dedicated tracks will examine advances in thermal network systems, including district heating and cooling, and the role of AI in building operations.

A new Application Notes in Professional Practice track will feature individual presentations focused on practical lessons, proven approaches and solutions that can be applied to real-world projects.

Other program areas include refrigeration technologies and refrigerant practices, residential HVAC performance, evolving HVAC&R systems and equipment, and research addressing current industry challenges. The sessions are intended to help attendees deepen their technical knowledge, evaluate approaches to common problems and exchange ideas with colleagues across the industry.

Data Center Sessions Focus on Infrastructure and Reliability

Data centers will receive focused attention as demand for computing capacity increases, along with the infrastructure needed to support it. Sessions in the Real and Artificial Intelligence track will explore data-center environments, power delivery, and building and campus design strategies.

The discussions will address engineering considerations involved in designing and operating facilities that meet growing demands for performance, reliability and resilience.

Continuing Education Covers Refrigerants and System Design

The ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) will offer 20 continuing education courses during the conference and AHR Expo. All courses are approved for continuing education credits toward maintaining professional engineering licensure.

New offerings include courses on cogeneration, indoor air quality, and the design and installation of A2L refrigerant systems. The institute will also offer Fundamentals of District Cooling System Design (MENA), which provides region-specific instruction for practitioners across the Middle East, Africa and Asia in both SI and IP units.

Registration Includes In-Person and On-Demand Options

Attendees can also participate in committee meetings, technical tours, networking opportunities and conference events. The ASHRAE 365 app allows participants to review the schedule, select sessions and build a personalized agenda.

On-demand registration will provide access to technical session recordings, downloadable conference papers and additional learning resources for those unable to attend in person or who want to revisit sessions afterward. Company registration packages are also available.

Early-bird registration for the in-person conference is available through October 28, 2026. Rates are $885 for ASHRAE members and $1,160 for nonmembers. The nonmember rate includes a complimentary one-year ASHRAE membership.

For the full technical program, registration details, continuing education courses and additional conference information, visit ashrae.org/2027winter.