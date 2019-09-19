Nexstar Hosts Largest Super Meeting Yet

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Close to 900 members, vendors, and prospects recently attended Nexstar Network’s annual Super Meeting, held from September 11-13, 2019 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Super Meeting is a three-day event filled with programming and content designed specifically for those connected to Nexstar. It offers a chance for participants to meet, learn, work together to tackle business challenges, and network.

Of the successful meeting, Nexstar’s largest ever, Nexstar Vice President of Operations, Julian Scadden, said, "it's a pleasure to serve our membership and exciting to see the attendees take on every opportunity to grow personally and professionally. We have members engaging in peer groups, technical training, marketing and recruiting strategies. Watching our attendees take notes from their business coaches, Jim Colins and David Goggins was incredible—I'd say this is a huge success."

Best-selling author and motivational speaker Jim Collins took to the main stage to introduce participants to the concept of the Flywheel, which features components of business success based around discipline. He energized the audience with his engaging persona and wisdom, using a combination of case studies, personal stories, and years of experience studying successful businesses to spread his message. Nexstar coaches jumped in after Collins to break down each Flywheel component and teach members practical applications.

Ultra-athlete, retired Navy SEAL, and best-selling author David Goggins also brought inspiration to the main stage with a fireside chat, offering insight on how to create discipline throughout business practices. His combination of humor, warmth, and determination left the room in a standing ovation.

Google, Microsoft, and Facebook led a marketing breakout session to teach members how to effectively launch and advertise themselves on each platform. Additionally, Super Meeting participants enjoyed a trade show, a networking reception, and a panel discussion from NexTech Academy, Nexstar’s online, self-paced technical training program.