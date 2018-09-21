PHCC 'Connect 2018' is Drawing Near

Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association's "CONNECT 2018" event will be held Oct. 10-12, 2018, at the Albuquerque Convention Center & Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The event will offer business strategies that keep owners and employees grounded, and new technologies and workforce ideas. "CONNECT 2018" gives plumbing, heating and cooling contractors and technicians a unique 360-degree view of the best paths for success.

The event will feature two high-caliber keynote presentations:

"Jobs Aren't Sexy Enough? How to Attract Employees Anyway!"—Eric Chester

"Stay Ahead of the Curve"—Connor Lokar

Special programming offered by PHCC's Quality Service Contractors will include:

Pillars of Success: A Strategic Planning Workshop

New Service Contractor Central and Service Contractor Solutions Pavilion

There will also be an expanded Product & Technology Showcase:

Opening reception on the tradeshow floor

Diverse range of exhibitors

Plumbing and HVAC apprentice contestants in action

PHCC Connect is being "co-located" with the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES) 2018 Conference & HVACR Technology Expo.