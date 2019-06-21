PILC: WaterSense, Tariffs, Reuse and Infrastructure Take Center Stage

Each year, the Plumbing Industry Leadership Coalition (PILC) convenes to discuss legislative and regulatory issues that are top-of-mind for the industry, as well as bringing in expert speakers to shed light on those issues. This year’s May 21 meeting — hosted by the National Institute of Building Sciences and its new president, Lakisha Woods — dealt with hot-button topics such as the Trump administration’s tariffs, WaterSense funding, water and sewer infrastructure legislation, and workforce
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments