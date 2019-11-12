PMI Members Elect Joel Smith Board President

McLEAN, VA – Plumbing Manufacturers International today announced the election of Joel Smith as president of the 2020 PMI Board of Directors. The director of faucets product engineering at Kohler Co., Smith succeeds Nate Kogler, the director of product management at Bradley Corporation. Kogler will continue to serve on the board as immediate past president.

Todd Teter, senior vice president and general manager, House of Rohl, was elected vice president, and Martin Knieps, director, technical marketing, for Viega LLC, will serve as secretary/treasurer.

Smith said he was honored and excited about 2020. While telling members at last week’s PMI19 Conference to be ready for a continual string of surprises and a rapid pace of change, he stated that PMI was “uniquely positioned” to adapt to new issues and challenges such consumer privacy, trade and tariffs, and fulfilling members’ educational needs. “We’re always on and thinking ahead,” he said. “We’re only scratching the surface of PMI’s potential.”

Smith presented a commemorative crystal gavel and Florida flag to Kogler in appreciation of his service as 2019 board president. The flag flew over the Florida state capitol on the first day of the PMI19 Conference. Kogler acknowledged his fellow board members and members who made his time as president so rewarding.

PMI CEO/Executive President Kerry Stackpole delivered a State of PMI Address that gave tribute to PMI members for their faithfulness is fulfilling the vision of “safe, responsible plumbing – always.” He acknowledged PMI staff members for their excellent work. He also recognized Kohler Co.’s Shabbir Rawalpindiwala with the PMI Ambassador Award.

Other members of the 2020 board will be Michael Martinez, product compliance manager, Delta Faucet Co.; Sal Gattone, vice president, engineering, LIXIL; Daniel Gleiberman, manager, product compliance and government affairs, Sloan Valve Co.; and Fernando Fernandez, director codes and standards, TOTO USA.

2020 committee co-chairs will be:

Advocacy/Government Affairs Committee

Lowell Lampen, Kohler Co.

Troy Benavidez, LIXIL

Technical Committee

C.J. Lagan, LIXIL

Bob Neff, Delta Faucet Co.

Commerce Committee

Elton Perkins, Fluidmaster, Inc.

Liz Renfro, Delta Faucet Co.

Water Efficiency and Sustainability Issue Committee

Cambria McLeod, Kohler Co.