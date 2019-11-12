Skip navigation
Menu
_nthCJ6YPmfqNQLPMsGJtF0.jpg
Plumbing Manufacturers International 2020 Board of Directors (l-r): Michael Martinez, Delta Faucet Co.; Sal Gattone, LIXIL; 2020 Board President Joel Smith, Kohler Co.; Board VP Todd Teter, House Of Rohl; 2019 Board President Nate Kogler, Bradley Corporation; Fernando Fernandez, TOTO USA; Board Secretary/Treasurer Martin Knieps, Viega LLC; & Daniel Gleiberman, Sloan Valve Co.
Industry Event News

PMI Members Elect Joel Smith Board President

Board members and committee co-chairs approved.

McLEAN, VA – Plumbing Manufacturers International today announced the election of Joel Smith as president of the 2020 PMI Board of Directors. The director of faucets product engineering at Kohler Co., Smith succeeds Nate Kogler, the director of product management at Bradley Corporation. Kogler will continue to serve on the board as immediate past president.
 
Todd Teter, senior vice president and general manager, House of Rohl, was elected vice president, and Martin Knieps, director, technical marketing, for Viega LLC, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
 
Smith said he was honored and excited about 2020. While telling members at last week’s PMI19 Conference to be ready for a continual string of surprises and a rapid pace of change, he stated that PMI was “uniquely positioned” to adapt to new issues and challenges such consumer privacy, trade and tariffs, and fulfilling members’ educational needs. “We’re always on and thinking ahead,” he said. “We’re only scratching the surface of PMI’s potential.”
 
Smith presented a commemorative crystal gavel and Florida flag to Kogler in appreciation of his service as 2019 board president. The flag flew over the Florida state capitol on the first day of the PMI19 Conference. Kogler acknowledged his fellow board members and members who made his time as president so rewarding.
 
PMI CEO/Executive President Kerry Stackpole delivered a State of PMI Address that gave tribute to PMI members for their faithfulness is fulfilling the vision of “safe, responsible plumbing – always.” He acknowledged PMI staff members for their excellent work. He also recognized Kohler Co.’s Shabbir Rawalpindiwala with the PMI Ambassador Award.
 
Other members of the 2020 board will be Michael Martinez, product compliance manager, Delta Faucet Co.; Sal Gattone, vice president, engineering, LIXIL; Daniel Gleiberman, manager, product compliance and government affairs, Sloan Valve Co.; and Fernando Fernandez, director codes and standards, TOTO USA.
 
2020 committee co-chairs will be:
 
Advocacy/Government Affairs Committee
Lowell Lampen, Kohler Co.
Troy Benavidez, LIXIL
 
Technical Committee
C.J. Lagan, LIXIL
Bob Neff, Delta Faucet Co.
 
Commerce Committee
Elton Perkins, Fluidmaster, Inc.
Liz Renfro, Delta Faucet Co.
 
Water Efficiency and Sustainability Issue Committee
Cambria McLeod, Kohler Co.
Will Wang, Fluidmaster, Inc.
TAGS: Around the Web Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GregWheeler2.jpg
ICC Welcomes New Leadership
Oct 28, 2019
Taco_Johnny_White.jpg
Taco’s Johnny White Receives 2019 Craftsmanship Award
Oct 25, 2019
Association.jpg
Association Has its Benefits
Oct 25, 2019
FirstPlace.JPG
Announcing the PHCC – National Auxiliary Cox Awards 2019
Oct 21, 2019