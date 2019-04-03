QSC Power Meeting 2019 Turns “Fierce”

KANSAS CITY, KS— Quality Service Contractor’s Power Meeting 2019 was held March 20-22 at the Intercontinental Kansas City Hotel. The three-day event included seminars, networking opportunities, industry partner showcases and business coaching.

This year the Power Meeting boasted an all-new format built around its seminars and featuring “real-play” to engage attendees. To that end, seminars were not recorded; being there, participating, interacting and role-playing were seen as key elements of this year’s meeting. The ultimate goal? Providing a framework to promote productivity and accountability, develop leadership skills and ultimately create better professional (and personal) outcomes.

Master Facilitator Luis Gonzales kicked-off Power Meeting 2019 with keynote message that lead into subsequent break-out sessions. Gonzales has over 15 years of experience as an international corporate trainer, coach, and learning and development professional. His work has been focused on coaching and training business leaders and teams in India, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.S.

“I believe that the true value proposition that QSC has is in the membership – the member-to-member networking and sharing back-and-forth,” Dan Callies, chairman of the Board of Trustees for QSC said. “That happens at all different levels, at all different times.” A single conversation, Callies explained, can change a contractor’s perspective how to do business, how to recruit, how to market. “Every question you could ever have can be answered at these meetings … just through the power of the knowledge of the membership.”

Among a line-up of sessions was a workshop based on author Susan Scott’s “Fierce Conversations,” designed to prepare attendees for the conversations they should be having. “Tough conversations are probably the most important conversations,” Callies said, “but we don’t have them because we’re unprepared or don’t know how to approach them … so we’ll be addressing the misperceptions on the fears we have and getting people prepared.”

Callies, who also is president of Oak Creek Plumbing in Wisconsin, called the successful outcomes of critical conversations the key to business leadership. “It’s a powerful topic,” he said, “and a true value that QSC is providing to its membership.” Callies noted that a similar workshop could be a $4,000-$5,000 investment, “so the value proposition that we’re bringing here is enormous … and hopefully the beginning of many great things to come by the top providers out there.”

Other sessions included:

Wealth Advisor Steve Burch from UBS Financial Services, a QSC Industry Partner, providing knowledge of economic trends to help businesses make financial decisions for today and the future.

Nancy Friedman discussing her entertaining and educational Golden Nuggets of Sales & Service program.

Commercial Service Peer Group Discussions led by QSC Business Coach Beth Dobkin.

Coaches' Corner: Stop Avoiding, Start Leading, led by QSC Business Coaches Les Hanks and Rebecca Gold.

The Power Meeting a combination lunch and tour of Hodes Company (a local wholesale plumbing parts and supply distributor), the Industry Partner Showcase trade show, and not one but two networking breakfasts. For first-timers, a special orientation was available to help them get the most out of the Power Meeting experience.

QSC Power Meeting 2020 has already been scheduled for March 11-13th at the Westin in San Diego, CA.