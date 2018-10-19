Record Turnout at the 3rd Annual Service World Expo

COPPELL, TX – Service World Expo had another outstanding show in Las Vegas this year. This event is dedicated to the advancement and support of residential contractors.

“I must say, having attended just about every service industry expo that’s been put on in the last 42 years, this was the best conference that I've ever had the opportunity to attend. I look forward to attending next year’s show as well, and will be bringing a handful of my best people to absorb as much information in as short of time as possible. If you are in the service industry, you must attend these functions,” said Mark Eatherton, former Executive Director of the Radiant Professionals Alliance.

“There were many highpoints of this year’s show and we were very happy with the feedback we received from the attendees,” said Matt Michel, President of Service Nation. “In addition, the exhibitors were also ecstatic with the amount of engagement and interaction they had with all of the contractors at the show.”

"We are always pushing ourselves to provide better content and information for our attendees."

Some of the highlights of the expo included keynote speeches by Ron White, Eric O’Neil, Mike Michalowicz, and Susan Frew. The expo also featured 33 breakout sessions covering a myriad of topics including standout presentations from Chris Hunter’s “The Power of Social Media,” and Ed McFarlane’s “How to Hold a Kick Ass Training Session.”

“It was exciting to be back at Service World Expo for my third year,” said Chris Hunter, President and Owner of Hunter Heat and Air. “I am able to learn so much, not only from the speakers and breakout sessions, but also from the exhibitors. It is amazing to see all of the new technology and products that will have a positive impact on the industry as well as my business.”

“Every year, we set the bar higher for Service World Expo,” said Liz Patrick, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Service Nation. “We are always pushing ourselves to provide better content and information for our attendees, as well as deliver ever increasing value to our exhibitors to ensure they have the best show possible. Next year’s show at the Paris Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas will be even greater.”

To learn more about Service World Expo or how to attend visit www.serviceworldexpo.com/attend/paris