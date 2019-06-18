Ridge Tool to Host First ‘We Love STEM Day’

Ridge Tool Co., a business of Emerson and maker of RIDGID tools and solutions, is hosting its first annual “We Love STEM Day” this month for students in grades three through eight. The event — to be held on Friday, June 21 at the company’s Elyria headquarters at 400 Clark Street — is designed to support the company’s mission to build better communities as well as foster learning throughout schools and cultural institutions.

Students will participate in hands-on STEM activities and learn about the role STEM plays in manufacturing. STEM — which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics — is a multidisciplinary approach to enhancing academic and workforce competitiveness.

“We’re excited to welcome the next generation of leaders and share the connection between STEM, manufacturing and the products we make at RIDGID,” said Craig Sumner, president of RIDGID at Emerson. “From concept to final production, STEM is a part of everything we do. We hope to inspire students and show them what they’re learning in school can be applied to their future.”

RIDGID has a variety of hands-on activities planned for the day, including designing and constructing a table tennis racket out of everyday materials; constructing and testing the aerodynamics of rubber band helicopters and creating “dancing” sculptures.

RIDGID has strong community ties, advocating and supporting local programs since its founding in 1923. The company is a proud supporter of education-based initiatives throughout Lorain County, including Lorain County Community College and Elyria school makerspaces that create learning around STEM. RIDGID also partners with current and future trade professionals, regularly invests and donates products, and its leaders serve on industry boards to help strengthen the trades.

Emerson’s professional tools business, which includes RIDGID as well as the Greenlee and Klauke brands, provides the industry with a portfolio of advanced, reliable tools and technologies for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades globally.