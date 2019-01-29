ServiceTitan Announces Pantheon 2019 Date, Location

LOS ANGELES, CA — ServiceTitan, the world’s leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service businesses, announced today its third annual user conference, Pantheon, will be held July 15-16 at the Pasadena Convention Center.

“Each year, we strive to make Pantheon a conference that not only showcases ServiceTitan but is truly an industry-wide event,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “Last year, our attendance doubled in size, and we anticipate we will manage that again at this year’s event. The home service space is dynamic and ever-changing, and we want Pantheon to grow right alongside it.”

Several exciting and new items are planned for Pantheon 2019, including a focus on training and transformation. The event will take the entirety of the Pasadena Convention Center and will feature a full tradeshow floor. In addition, the first day will feature 65 training sessions, a jump from 13 last year. The second day will be industry-focused and will include a keynote speaker and look at what users can expect next from their software with ServiceTitan President Vahe Kuzoyan.

“Pantheon has always been about looking to the future,” Kuzoyan said. “That’s because ServiceTitan is based on that same principle. Our Titans are successful because we do not become complacent or remain stagnant in our growth. Pantheon will offer a robust training schedule but will also feature sessions with customers and leaders on what it means to transform their businesses and even themselves.”

ServiceTitan’s first user conference hosted 200 industry leaders, while Pantheon 2018 brought more in more than 500. This year, ServiceTitan estimates the conference could have more than 1,000 attendees, if not more, given the company’s high-profile year and $165 million Series D funding in 2018. The conference has already signed on several large sponsors and has also recruited several industry-leading partners to conduct training sessions on day one. This year’s training has been divided into tracks to better focus specific business roles and experience.

“We take the term Pantheon from ancient Greek principles, but it’s extremely fitting,” Mahdessian said. “Pantheon is about bringing together the best in this industry and finding ways to make them better. The conference focuses on growth, both personally and professionally. It’s one day of rigorous training and another full of industry insight, but we want every person who comes to this conference, whether a Titan, an industry leader or one of our users, to walk away with knowledge they didn’t have before and a passion to take their business or skills to the next level. The theme is ‘transformation,’ and our goal is change the lives of everyone who attends.”

ServiceTitan is currently seeking more than 70 open positions at their corporate office in Los Angeles, ranging from data and analytics, to design and development, to sales and human resources.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit: www.servicetitan.com.