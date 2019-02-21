Best of KBIS 2019 Award Winners Announced

LAS VEGAS, NV – The 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals, today announced the Best of KBIS 2019 award winners in a ceremony held on the KBISNeXT Stage sponsored by HomeAdvisor. The prestigious annual program recognizes the most innovative new products introduced at KBIS, February 19 – 21, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Best of KBIS 2019 award winners are:

Best of KBIS – Best of Show: Blade 3D Printed Faucet, DXV by American Standard

Best of KBIS – Kitchen Gold: Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Built-in Sous Vide, Signature Kitchen Suite

Best of KBIS – Kitchen Silver: HydroTap by Zip Water: Culligan International Company

Best of KBIS – Bath Gold: Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION, TOTO

Best of KBIS – Bath Silver: PowderRain, Hansgrohe

Best of KBIS – Smart Home Technology: Flo by Moen, Moen Incorporated

Best of KBIS – Outdoor Living: Kalamazoo Arcadia Series Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet, Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourment

Best of KBIS - Impact Award: FOTILE Sink Dishwasher, Ningbo Fotile Overseas Kitchen Appliance co., Ltd. DBA Fotile

Meredith Corporation publications Beautiful Kitchens & Baths, Traditional Home, and Dream Kitchens & Baths sponsored the 2019 Best of KBIS Awards. Karman Hotchkiss, deputy director, Edit & Operations, Special Interest Media, hosted the awards ceremony. Hotchkiss leads Meredith Corporation’s Luxury Home portfolio and other newsstand-based magazines in the Meredith Core Media group.

Brian Pagel, senior vice president, Emerald Expositions added, “Every year, the Best of KBIS award winners set the tone for innovation and certainly deserve the industry-wide spotlight that only this show can offer. We are proud to play a key role in recognizing the ‘best of the best’ at KBIS.”

2019 Best of KBIS award winners were selected from among over 100 entries and 50 finalists by the 2019 judging committee:

Laurie Haefele, Associate, AIA; founder, Haefele Design

Aimee Inouye, AKBD, founder, AID+D; and NKBA Thirty under 30 Alum

Kelly Morisseau, CMKBD, CID, MSK Design Build

Nathan Reynolds, CAPS, CLIPP, interior designer, Insperiors, LLC; and NKBA Thirty under 30 Alum

Aston Smith, kitchen designer, Bilotta Kitchens