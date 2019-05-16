HVAC Technician Training Resources

Projected employment for HVACR technicians is expected to increase 15 percent by 2026, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It notes that commercial and residential building construction is expected to drive employment growth. The growing number of sophisticated climate-control systems is also expected to increase demand for qualified HVACR technicians.
Education is the key to this growing and lucrative career path — whether you’re entering the HVACR industry or seeking additional certification. Many HVACR technicians receive primary training in secondary and postsecondary technical/trade schools and junior/community colleges that offer programs in heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration. Programs can take between six months and two years to complete. Others get their training in the armed forces. Four-year bachelor degree programs are also available.
We’ve compiled a list of accredited schools with classes in HVAC installation and repair, as well as refrigeration installation and replacement, by state. Ed.Note: community colleges and two-year programs are accredited by HVAC Excellence. Omissions are not intentional.
Alabama
1. Calhoun State Community College
Tanner, Ala., 256-306-2985, LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The associate in applied science degree in air conditioning and refrigeration prepares students through practical experiences to work on heating, ventilation, cooling and refrigeration systems that control the temperature, humidity and total air quality in homes, schools, hospitals and office buildings.
2. J. F. Drake State Community and Technical College
Huntsville, Ala., 256-551-3138 LINK
Heating and Air-Conditioning Technology program: This program offers an associate of applied science degree in heating and air conditioning or a heating and air-conditioning short certificate. The knowledge and applications of electricity and refrigerants are taught through problem-solving techniques to enable students to diagnose malfunctions and service/repair residential, commercial and industrial systems.
3. Lawson State Community College
Bessemer, Ala., 205-925-2515 LINK
Air Conditioning/Refrigeration program: The program offers four options: an A.O.T. degree, a certificate, a short-certificate or a short-certificate with major appliance repair specialty. Each course offers specific skills and knowledge needed by technicians on the job. Students receive assignments and job sheets through each phase of study and all hands-on learning occurs on industry-standard equipment.
4. Wallace State Community College
Hanceville, Ala., 256-352-8140 LINK
HVAC and refrigeration program: The program offers an associate of applied science degree, and HVAC certificate and a refrigeration usage/handling specialist short-term certificate. This program provides a highly academic environment that focuses on the technical foundations of the industry along with practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises that helps students to develop their own marketable knowledge and skills.
Arkansas
5. Arkansas State University-Beebe
Searcy, Ark., 501-207-6221 LINK
Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program: It offers a certificate of proficiency, a technical certificate and an associate’s degree in applied science (general technology). Students are taught installation and servicing of central air conditioning systems and a variety of refrigeration equipment.
6. Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus
Ozark, Ark., 479-508-3333 LINK
Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration program: This program offers a technical certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration, and an associate’s degree in applied science (general technology) with a focus on air conditioning and refrigeration. Students must take and pass, with a 70 percent or better, the Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 certification exam and will earn a universal license. Additionally, students are required to sit for employment-ready electrical, air-conditioning and heat pump industry competency exams through HVAC Excellence prior to graduation.
California
7. Brownson Technical School
Anaheim, Calif., 714-774-9443 LINK
This school focuses only on HVACR technician training, whether new to the field or an industry veteran in need of additional certification.
8. Cypress College
Cypress, Calif., 714-484-7256 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in science or a certificate. They are not divided into mechanics or designers because the school believes that every good service technician and every good system designer/engineer must apply the same basic knowledge.
9. El Camino College
Torrance, Calif., 310-660-3593, ext. 3348 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in science or certificates of achievement. Competencies will be assessed in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency certificate criteria.
10. Mount San Antonio Community College
Walnut, Calif., 909-274-4639 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in science in ACR or a certificate program. At the end of each academic year, students are given an opportunity to demonstrate to industry professionals what they’ve learned in the lab facilities. Many students are then interviewed and chosen for industry internship opportunities.
11. North American Training Center
Redlands, Calif., 909-307-5770 LINK
This school only offers HVAC certification and refrigeration training. Includes EPA technician certifications and HVAC competency exams.
Colorado
12. Pikes Peak Community College
Colorado Springs, Colo., 719-502-3200 LINK
Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: This program offers an associate of applied science degree and certificates in digital controls, residential HVAC and industry upgrade (for those already in the field).
Florida
13. Lively Technical Center
Tallahassee, Fla., 850-487-7555 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: Students must take three employment-ready certification exams prior to graduation. They are required to take air conditioning, electrical and one source of heating (such as heat pump, electric heat or gas heat).
14. Palm Beach State College
Lake Worth, Fla., 561-868-3547 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school’s career certificate program’s course content stresses the understanding of all aspects of the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. The curriculum emphasizes operational functions of the HVAC industry such as management, finance, technical and production skills. The underlying principles of technology, labor issues, health, safety and environmental issues are also covered.
15. Pinellas Technical College
Saint Petersburg, Fla., 727-893-2500, ext. 2520 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: The program provides sequential, task specific courses of study which will result in broad industry-related knowledge, skills and behavior for helpers, mechanic assistants and mechanics, resulting in certification. Also partners with the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association for an apprenticeship program.
16. Suncoast Technical College
Sarasota, Fla., 941-924-1365 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: With the knowledge, training, and tools received, students will be prepared to pass the Environmental Protection Agency certification test and begin their career.
17. Suncoast Technical Education Center
Brooksville, Fla., 352-797-7091 LINK
HVAC program: This program includes classroom and shop instruction in the basic principles of air conditioning and refrigeration that apply to commercial and residential systems for industry certification and licenses.
18. Traviss Technical Center
Lakeland, Fla., 863-499-2700 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: Students are required to test for the EPA Certified Technician (an EPA-approved certifying program in accordance with Section 608 of the Stratospheric Ozone Protection Act). Blueprint reading and the use of technical reference manuals are included in coursework.
19. Withlacoochee Technical College
Inverness, Fla., 353-726-2430, ext. 4301 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: A certification program focusing on electrical theory and application, component identification and comprehension of commercial air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.
Georgia
20. Coastal Pines Technical College
Waycross, Ga. (912-287-5823); Brunswick (Golden Isles), Ga.
(912-280-4000, ext. 4452); Jesup, Ga. (912-427-1508),
LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers a diploma in air-conditioning technology and certificates in air conditioning repair specialist, air conditioning electrical technician, air conditioning technician assistant, advanced commercial refrigeration and residential air-conditioning technician.
21. Lanier Technical College
Oakwood, Ga., 770-533-6974 LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: The program offers a diploma in air-conditioning technology and two certificate programs: basic residential air-conditioning system design and basic residential gas heat system design.
22. North Georgia Technical College
Clarksville, Ga., 706-754-770, LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as a diploma program, an advanced commercial refrigeration certificate, an air-conditioning electrical technician certificate, an air-conditioning technician assistant certificate and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician certificate.
23. Oconee Fall Line Technical College
Dublin, Ga., 478-274-7870 LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an air-conditioning technology diploma program and four technical certificates: air-conditioning electrical technician, air-conditioning repair specialist, air-conditioning technician assistant and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician.
24. Southern Crescent Technical College, Griffin Campus
Griffin, Ga., 770-467-6052, LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: Students can earn an air-conditioning technology associate’s degree, a diploma or certificates in air-conditioning technician assistant and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician.
25. Southern Regional Technical College
Thomasville, Ga.; Moultrie, Ga.; 229-217-4499 LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an air-conditioning technology diploma and an air-conditioning system maintenance technician certificate.
Iowa
26. Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa, 563-441-4007 LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is an associate’s degree program in advanced science covering residential and commercial systems.
Idaho
27. College of Southern Idaho
Twin Falls, Idaho, 208-732-6393 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heat program: The school offers an associate’s degree of applied science in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat, as well as basic technical and intermediate technical certificates.
28. Lewis-Clark State College
Lewiston, Idaho LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers a bachelor’s of applied science degree in HVACR studies, as well as an associate’s degree in applied science, an advanced technical degree and an apprenticeship program.
Illinois
29. HVAC Technical Institute
Chicago, 773-927-9562 LINK
This school offers HVACR and electrical certificate training. Students will receive a certificate of completion along with an EPA section 608 universal license and an R-410A safety certification license.
30. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center
Centralia, Ill., 618-545-3414 LINK
Heating, Vent and Air Conditioning program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in applied science or a career/technical certificate in HVAC.
31. Midwest Technical Institute
Springfield, Ill., 217-527-8324 LINK
HVACR and Major Appliance Repair Technician program: This program offers a HVACR/MAR technician diploma. Students are also required to take and pass the EPA Section 608 core certification exams.
32. Richland Community College
Decatur, Ill. LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students can earn an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science as well as a refrigeration certificate, a commercial HVAC certificate and a residential HVAC certificate.
33. Waubonsee Community College
Sugar Grove, Ill., 630-466-7900 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning program: The school offers an HVAC associate’s degree in applied science as well as an HVAC certificate of achievement.
Indiana
34. Ivy Tech Community College
Kokomo, Ind. (800-459-0561, ext. 5547); South Bend, Ind. (574-289-7001, ext. 6841); Evansville, Ind. (812-429-1470); Bloomington, Ind. (812-330-6017); Terre Haute, Ind. (812-298-2474); Lafayette, Ind. (765-269-5233); Muncie, Ind. (800-589-8324, ext. 1422) LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate of applied science degree as well as an HVAC certificate and technical certificate.
Kentucky
35. South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College
Bowling Green, Ky., 270-901-1030 LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: Students can earn an air-conditioning technology associate’s degree, an HVAC mechanic diploma and three certificate programs: domestic air conditioner and furnace installer, environmental control and system repair, and environmental system repair helper.
36. Sullivan University
Louisville, Ky., 800-844-1354 LINK
HVACR Technology program: Students can earn an HVACR technology associate’s degree in science or an HVACR technology certificate.
Louisiana
37. Baton Rouge Community College
Baton Rouge, La. (Acadian Campus); St. Gabriel, La. (Elayn Hunt Campus); 225-359-9243 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration.
38. Central Louisiana Technical Community College
Alexandria, La.; Natchitoches, La. LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers three technical diploma programs (commercial refrigeration technician, commercial air-conditioning technician and residential air conditioning and refrigeration technician), three certificates of technical studies (HVACR energy systems tech, domestic air conditioning and refrigeration tech and helper II), a technical competency area certificate for solar systems installer, and a helper I certificate.
39. Delgado Community College
Metairie, La. (Jefferson Campus, 504-671-6792); New Orleans
(Sid Collier Campus, 504-941-8560) LINK
Technical Division, HVACR program: The school offers a technical diploma for master HVACR technician and a certificate of technical study for a certified HVAC tech.
40. Fletcher Technical Community College
Thibodaux, La., 985-448-5927 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The purpose of this program is to provide specialized classroom instruction and practical shop experience to prepare students for employment in a variety of jobs in the field of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.
41. ITI Technical College
Baton Rouge, La., 888-211-7165 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electrical Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in
occupational studies as well as a certificate in air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical technology.
42. Louisiana Delta Community College
West Monroe, La., 318-345-9000 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a technical diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration.
43. Northshore Technical Community College -Sullivan Campus
Bogalusa, La., 985-732-6640 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science in technical studies.
44. Northwest Louisiana Technical College Shreveport, La.; 318-676-7811 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The program offers a technical diploma, certificate of technical studies and technical competency area HVAC certificates.
45. South Louisiana Community College
Lafayette, La.; Morgan City, La. (Young Memorial Campus) LINK
Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students are able to earn a technical diploma in HACR. Also offered is a non-credit program in HVACR.
Michigan
46. Ferris State University
Big Rapids, Mich., 231-591-3062 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a two-year bachelor’s degree program for HVAC students. All applicants must have completed an associate of applied sciences degree to be eligible for the bachelor’s program.
47. Siena Heights University
Adrian, Mich., 800-521-0009 LINK
The bachelor of applied science degree allows students in a variety of trade disciplines, including HVAC, to earn a bachelor’s degree. Interested applicants must already have an associate of applied science degree from an accredited institution. An apprenticeship or other hands-on training is required for completion of the degree.
48. Washtenaw Community College
Ann Arbor, Mich. LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as advanced certificates in commercial HVACR, industrial HVACR and HVAC energy management technician. Also offered is a residential HVACR certificate.
Minnesota
49. Dunwoody College of Technology
Minneapolis, 612-374-5800 LINK
HVAC Installation program: Students can earn a certificate in HVAC installation. Credits earned in the HVAC Installation certificate directly transfer into the HVAC Installation and Residential Service associate’s degree.
50. Hennepin Technical College
Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie Campus); LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: The school offers an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science, a residential HVAC diploma and a commercial HVACR diploma.
51. Minneapolis Community & Technical College
Minneapolis, 612-659-6000 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science and an HVACR diploma.
52. Minnesota State University at Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. LINK
Operations Management or Construction Management program: The school has articulation agreements with local community colleges, including Hennepin Technical College. This means that HVAC students who obtain an associate of applied science degree at any of these schools are able to transfer to MSU to complete a bachelor’s degree in operations or construction management.
53. North Central University
Minneapolis LINK
HVAC program: Students who complete the program will receive both a bachelor’s of applied sciences from NCU and an associate of applied sciences degree from Minneapolis Community and Technical College.
Missouri
54. Hillyard Vocational Technical School
St. Joseph, Mo. 816-671-4170, LINK
HVACR program: Available only to high school students, this program is for students who want to work on refrigeration, air conditioning or heating units and systems for cooling and heating contractors, fuel oil dealers, school systems or manufacturing plants.
55. Jefferson College
Hillsboro, Mo., 636-481-3000 LINK
Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science.
56. Ozarks Technical Community College
Springfield, Mo., 417-447-8274 LINK
Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning program:
This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as a certificate in heating, refrigeration and air conditioning.
57. State Technical College of Missouri
Linn, Mo. LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program: This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science. Students participate in a summer industry internship.
Mississippi
58. Delta Technical College
Horn Lake, Miss., 662-280-1443 LINK
HVACR and Major Appliance Repair Technician program: This is a diploma program. Students are also required to take and pass the EPA Section 608 Core certification exams.
Montana
59. Ranken Technical College
St. Louis, Mo. LINK
HVACR Technology program: The school offers an associate of applied science HVAC degree. Students who complete this track can apply their credits earned towards a bachelor of science degree in applied management. Also offered are an associate of technology degree and a certificate in HVACR.
North Carolina
60. Guilford Technical Community College
Greensboro, N.C.; 336-334-4822, ext. 53046 LINK
Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science, a diploma and a basic air conditioning certificate.
Nebraska
61. Northeast Community College
Norfolk, Neb., 800-348-9033 LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science. Internships are available.
Nevada
62. Advanced Training Institute
Las Vegas, 702-402-7747 LINK
HVACR Training program: Students are trained in residential and commercial HVACR and can earn EPA, OSHA and 410a certifications.
63. College of Southern Nevada
Las Vegas, 702-651-4498 LINK
Air Conditioning Technology program: This program offers four associate’s degrees in applied science — air conditioning technology, a/c-central plant, a/c-critical systems, a/c-food service refrigeration — and corresponding certificates of achievement.
New Jersey
64. Lincoln Technical Institute
Mahwah, N.J.; Union, N.J. LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for air conditioning, refrigeration and heating technology.
New Mexico
65. Central New Mexico Community College
Albuquerque, N.M. LINK
Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science (HVACR technology) and two certificates of completion: commercial, industrial HVAC and building performance; and residential HVAC.
66. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell
Roswell, N.M., 575-624-7088 LINK
Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers a certificate of occupational training and an associate’s degree in applied science, HVACR technology.
New York
67. New York City College of TechnologyNew York City, 718-260-5160 LINK
Environmental Control Technology program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in applied science for environmental control technology. Those choosing to continue can earn a bachelor’s degree of technology degree in facilities management.
68. WSWHE BOCES/Meyers Education Center
Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 518-581-3600 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: A two-year program aligned with the most current HVACR Excellence modules.
Ohio
69. University of Northwestern Ohio
Lima, Ohio, 419-998-3120 LINK
HVACR Technology program: This program offers an HVACR technology associate’s degree in applied science and an HVACR technician diploma.
Oklahoma
70. Red River Technology Center
Duncan, Okla., 580-255-2903, ext. 246 LINK
Residential Heating and Air Conditioning program: Students are certified as a residential HVAC technician.
Pennsylvania
71. Berks Career and Technology Center
Oley, Pa., 610-987-6201 LINK
HVAC/Refrigeration program: Students are certified for entry-level positions in commercial and residential HVACR, sheet metal and energy management control.
72. Bucks County Technical High School
Fairless Hills, Pa., 215-949-1700 LINK
HVAC/Refrigeration Technology program: Graduates of the program can find employment opportunities or continue their higher education in related engineering programs.
73. Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center
Altoona, Pa., 814-505-1204 LINK
HVAC/Plumbing program: Students can go on to careers in residential, commercial or industrial HVACR. They are certified on EPA Section 608 and OSHA 500.
74. Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
Willow Street, Pa., 717-464-7050 LINK
HVACR program: This program provides a HVACR technician certificate of completion and EPA Section 608 certification.
75. North Montco Technical Career Center
Lansdale, Pa. LINK
Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for residential HVAC.
76. Pennsylvania College of Technology
Williamsport, Pa., 800-367-9222 LINK
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Design Technology program: The school offers a bachelor’s of science degree in HVAC design technology.
77. Western Montgomery Career & Technology Center
Limerick, Pa., 610, 489-7272, ext. 128 LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: Students learn HVACR technology and can obtain entry-level employment or transfer to a post-secondary education institution.
78. York County School of Technology
York, Pa., 717-741-0820 LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Plumbing program: Students learn HVACR technology and can obtain entry-level employment or transfer to a post-secondary education institution.
Rhode Island
79. New England Institute of Technology
East Greenwich, R.I. LINK
Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree/science in refrigeration/air conditioning/heating. From there, graduates are eligible to continue their studies at NEIT and pursue a bachelor’s degree in business management.
South Carolina
80. Central Carolina Technical College
Sumter, S.C., 803-778-7886 LINK
Industrial and Engineering Technology program: The school offers a basic and advanced air conditioning and heating certificates.
81. Greenville Technical CollegeGreenville, S.C., 864-236-6436 LINK
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a diploma in applied science for air conditioning/refrigeration technology and two certificates of applied science — air conditioning/refrigeration technician and beginning electricity/refrigeration. Graduates of the HVACR diploma program are eligible to earn an associate’s degree in applied science for general technology.
South Dakota
82. Mitchell Technical Institute
Mitchell, S.D., 800-684-1969 LINK
Heating and Cooling Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science or a one-year diploma in residential and commercial HVAC.
83. Southeast Technical Institute
Sioux Falls, S.D., 605-367-7628 LINK
HVACR Technology program: This program provides an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science, as well as a diploma in residential heating and air-conditioning technology.
Tennessee
84. Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Clarksville, Tenn.: Covington, Tenn.; Crossville, Tenn., Crump, Tenn., Dickson, Tenn.; Elizabethton, Tenn.; Jackson, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Memphis, Tenn.; McKenzie, Tenn.; Morristown, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Newbern, Tenn.; Pulaski, Tenn.; Shelbyville, Tenn.; Surgoinsville, Tenn.; Whiteville, Tenn.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; www.tbr.edu/institutions/colleges-applied-technology
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration program: Locations offer a mix of diplomas (HVAC, HVAC tech, HVACR tech, refrigeration tech) and certificates (HVAC mechanic assistant and domestic unit repair). Contact each school individually for exact programs in your area.
Texas
85. Laredo College
Laredo, Texas LINK
Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a one-year basic commercial air conditioning and refrigeration certificate and a two-year commercial air conditioning and refrigeration certificate. The one-year program focuses mainly on residential systems.
86. Lincoln College of Technology
Grand Prairie, Texas LINK
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for air conditioning, refrigeration and heating technology.
Virginia
87. Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage
Henrico, Va. LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Plumbing program: The course is designed to provide students with the basic knowledge and skills for installation and servicing air conditioning, heating and refrigeration systems. Students will have the opportunity to earn the 10-hour OSHA certification. The second-year course is a continuation of some fundamentals. Students may spend time in actual work experience on the job during the second semester.
88. Edison Academy
Alexandria, Va., 703-924-8100 LINK
Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning program: The school offers a two-year program. After the first year, students are eligible to take the HVAC 1 apprenticeship exam. Completion of the second year allows students to take the HVAC 2 apprenticeship exam. Students can earn college credits at Northern Virginia Community College for some courses.
89. Northern Virginia Community College
Woodbridge, Va., 703-323-3000 LINK
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science, as well as a certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration and a career studies certificate for HVACR and facilities services technology.
90. Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center
Virginia Beach, Va., 757-648-5850 LINK
Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating program: The school offers a two-year certificate course for HVAC. Students are eligible for internships.