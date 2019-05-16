HVAC Technician Training Resources

Projected employment for HVACR technicians is expected to increase 15 percent by 2026, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It notes that commercial and residential building construction is expected to drive employment growth. The growing number of sophisticated climate-control systems is also expected to increase demand for qualified HVACR technicians.

Education is the key to this growing and lucrative career path — whether you’re entering the HVACR industry or seeking additional certification. Many HVACR technicians receive primary training in secondary and postsecondary technical/trade schools and junior/community colleges that offer programs in heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration. Programs can take between six months and two years to complete. Others get their training in the armed forces. Four-year bachelor degree programs are also available.

We’ve compiled a list of accredited schools with classes in HVAC installation and repair, as well as refrigeration installation and replacement, by state. Ed.Note: community colleges and two-year programs are accredited by HVAC Excellence. Omissions are not intentional.

Alabama

1. Calhoun State Community College

Tanner, Ala., 256-306-2985, LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The associate in applied science degree in air conditioning and refrigeration prepares students through practical experiences to work on heating, ventilation, cooling and refrigeration systems that control the temperature, humidity and total air quality in homes, schools, hospitals and office buildings.

2. J. F. Drake State Community and Technical College

Huntsville, Ala., 256-551-3138 LINK

Heating and Air-Conditioning Technology program: This program offers an associate of applied science degree in heating and air conditioning or a heating and air-conditioning short certificate. The knowledge and applications of electricity and refrigerants are taught through problem-solving techniques to enable students to diagnose malfunctions and service/repair residential, commercial and industrial systems.

3. Lawson State Community College

Bessemer, Ala., 205-925-2515 LINK

Air Conditioning/Refrigeration program: The program offers four options: an A.O.T. degree, a certificate, a short-certificate or a short-certificate with major appliance repair specialty. Each course offers specific skills and knowledge needed by technicians on the job. Students receive assignments and job sheets through each phase of study and all hands-on learning occurs on industry-standard equipment.

4. Wallace State Community College

Hanceville, Ala., 256-352-8140 LINK

HVAC and refrigeration program: The program offers an associate of applied science degree, and HVAC certificate and a refrigeration usage/handling specialist short-term certificate. This program provides a highly academic environment that focuses on the technical foundations of the industry along with practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises that helps students to develop their own marketable knowledge and skills.

Arkansas

5. Arkansas State University-Beebe

Searcy, Ark., 501-207-6221 LINK

Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program: It offers a certificate of proficiency, a technical certificate and an associate’s degree in applied science (general technology). Students are taught installation and servicing of central air conditioning systems and a variety of refrigeration equipment.

6. Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus

Ozark, Ark., 479-508-3333 LINK

Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration program: This program offers a technical certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration, and an associate’s degree in applied science (general technology) with a focus on air conditioning and refrigeration. Students must take and pass, with a 70 percent or better, the Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 certification exam and will earn a universal license. Additionally, students are required to sit for employment-ready electrical, air-conditioning and heat pump industry competency exams through HVAC Excellence prior to graduation.

California

7. Brownson Technical School

Anaheim, Calif., 714-774-9443 LINK

This school focuses only on HVACR technician training, whether new to the field or an industry veteran in need of additional certification.

8. Cypress College

Cypress, Calif., 714-484-7256 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in science or a certificate. They are not divided into mechanics or designers because the school believes that every good service technician and every good system designer/engineer must apply the same basic knowledge.

9. El Camino College

Torrance, Calif., 310-660-3593, ext. 3348 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in science or certificates of achievement. Competencies will be assessed in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency certificate criteria.

10. Mount San Antonio Community College

Walnut, Calif., 909-274-4639 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in science in ACR or a certificate program. At the end of each academic year, students are given an opportunity to demonstrate to industry professionals what they’ve learned in the lab facilities. Many students are then interviewed and chosen for industry internship opportunities.

11. North American Training Center

Redlands, Calif., 909-307-5770 LINK

This school only offers HVAC certification and refrigeration training. Includes EPA technician certifications and HVAC competency exams.

Colorado

12. Pikes Peak Community College

Colorado Springs, Colo., 719-502-3200 LINK

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: This program offers an associate of applied science degree and certificates in digital controls, residential HVAC and industry upgrade (for those already in the field).

Florida

13. Lively Technical Center

Tallahassee, Fla., 850-487-7555 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: Students must take three employment-ready certification exams prior to graduation. They are required to take air conditioning, electrical and one source of heating (such as heat pump, electric heat or gas heat).

14. Palm Beach State College

Lake Worth, Fla., 561-868-3547 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school’s career certificate program’s course content stresses the understanding of all aspects of the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. The curriculum emphasizes operational functions of the HVAC industry such as management, finance, technical and production skills. The underlying principles of technology, labor issues, health, safety and environmental issues are also covered.

15. Pinellas Technical College

Saint Petersburg, Fla., 727-893-2500, ext. 2520 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: The program provides sequential, task specific courses of study which will result in broad industry-related knowledge, skills and behavior for helpers, mechanic assistants and mechanics, resulting in certification. Also partners with the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association for an apprenticeship program.

16. Suncoast Technical College

Sarasota, Fla., 941-924-1365 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: With the knowledge, training, and tools received, students will be prepared to pass the Environmental Protection Agency certification test and begin their career.

17. Suncoast Technical Education Center

Brooksville, Fla., 352-797-7091 LINK

HVAC program: This program includes classroom and shop instruction in the basic principles of air conditioning and refrigeration that apply to commercial and residential systems for industry certification and licenses.

18. Traviss Technical Center

Lakeland, Fla., 863-499-2700 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: Students are required to test for the EPA Certified Technician (an EPA-approved certifying program in accordance with Section 608 of the Stratospheric Ozone Protection Act). Blueprint reading and the use of technical reference manuals are included in coursework.

19. Withlacoochee Technical College

Inverness, Fla., 353-726-2430, ext. 4301 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Technology program: A certification program focusing on electrical theory and application, component identification and comprehension of commercial air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Georgia

20. Coastal Pines Technical College

Waycross, Ga. (912-287-5823); Brunswick (Golden Isles), Ga.

(912-280-4000, ext. 4452); Jesup, Ga. (912-427-1508),

LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers a diploma in air-conditioning technology and certificates in air conditioning repair specialist, air conditioning electrical technician, air conditioning technician assistant, advanced commercial refrigeration and residential air-conditioning technician.

21. Lanier Technical College

Oakwood, Ga., 770-533-6974 LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: The program offers a diploma in air-conditioning technology and two certificate programs: basic residential air-conditioning system design and basic residential gas heat system design.

22. North Georgia Technical College

Clarksville, Ga., 706-754-770, LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as a diploma program, an advanced commercial refrigeration certificate, an air-conditioning electrical technician certificate, an air-conditioning technician assistant certificate and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician certificate.

23. Oconee Fall Line Technical College

Dublin, Ga., 478-274-7870 LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an air-conditioning technology diploma program and four technical certificates: air-conditioning electrical technician, air-conditioning repair specialist, air-conditioning technician assistant and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician.

24. Southern Crescent Technical College, Griffin Campus

Griffin, Ga., 770-467-6052, LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: Students can earn an air-conditioning technology associate’s degree, a diploma or certificates in air-conditioning technician assistant and a heating and air-conditioning installation technician.

25. Southern Regional Technical College

Thomasville, Ga.; Moultrie, Ga.; 229-217-4499 LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an air-conditioning technology diploma and an air-conditioning system maintenance technician certificate.

Iowa

26. Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa, 563-441-4007 LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is an associate’s degree program in advanced science covering residential and commercial systems.

Idaho

27. College of Southern Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho, 208-732-6393 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heat program: The school offers an associate’s degree of applied science in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat, as well as basic technical and intermediate technical certificates.

28. Lewis-Clark State College

Lewiston, Idaho LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers a bachelor’s of applied science degree in HVACR studies, as well as an associate’s degree in applied science, an advanced technical degree and an apprenticeship program.

Illinois

29. HVAC Technical Institute

Chicago, 773-927-9562 LINK

This school offers HVACR and electrical certificate training. Students will receive a certificate of completion along with an EPA section 608 universal license and an R-410A safety certification license.

30. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center

Centralia, Ill., 618-545-3414 LINK

Heating, Vent and Air Conditioning program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in applied science or a career/technical certificate in HVAC.

31. Midwest Technical Institute

Springfield, Ill., 217-527-8324 LINK

HVACR and Major Appliance Repair Technician program: This program offers a HVACR/MAR technician diploma. Students are also required to take and pass the EPA Section 608 core certification exams.

32. Richland Community College

Decatur, Ill. LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students can earn an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science as well as a refrigeration certificate, a commercial HVAC certificate and a residential HVAC certificate.

33. Waubonsee Community College

Sugar Grove, Ill., 630-466-7900 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning program: The school offers an HVAC associate’s degree in applied science as well as an HVAC certificate of achievement.

Indiana

34. Ivy Tech Community College

Kokomo, Ind. (800-459-0561, ext. 5547); South Bend, Ind. (574-289-7001, ext. 6841); Evansville, Ind. (812-429-1470); Bloomington, Ind. (812-330-6017); Terre Haute, Ind. (812-298-2474); Lafayette, Ind. (765-269-5233); Muncie, Ind. (800-589-8324, ext. 1422) LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate of applied science degree as well as an HVAC certificate and technical certificate.

Kentucky

35. South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College

Bowling Green, Ky., 270-901-1030 LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: Students can earn an air-conditioning technology associate’s degree, an HVAC mechanic diploma and three certificate programs: domestic air conditioner and furnace installer, environmental control and system repair, and environmental system repair helper.



36. Sullivan University

Louisville, Ky., 800-844-1354 LINK

HVACR Technology program: Students can earn an HVACR technology associate’s degree in science or an HVACR technology certificate.

Louisiana

37. Baton Rouge Community College

Baton Rouge, La. (Acadian Campus); St. Gabriel, La. (Elayn Hunt Campus); 225-359-9243 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration.

38. Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Alexandria, La.; Natchitoches, La. LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers three technical diploma programs (commercial refrigeration technician, commercial air-conditioning technician and residential air conditioning and refrigeration technician), three certificates of technical studies (HVACR energy systems tech, domestic air conditioning and refrigeration tech and helper II), a technical competency area certificate for solar systems installer, and a helper I certificate.

39. Delgado Community College

Metairie, La. (Jefferson Campus, 504-671-6792); New Orleans

(Sid Collier Campus, 504-941-8560) LINK

Technical Division, HVACR program: The school offers a technical diploma for master HVACR technician and a certificate of technical study for a certified HVAC tech.



40. Fletcher Technical Community College

Thibodaux, La., 985-448-5927 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The purpose of this program is to provide specialized classroom instruction and practical shop experience to prepare students for employment in a variety of jobs in the field of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.

41. ITI Technical College

Baton Rouge, La., 888-211-7165 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electrical Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in

occupational studies as well as a certificate in air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical technology.

42. Louisiana Delta Community College

West Monroe, La., 318-345-9000 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a technical diploma in air conditioning and refrigeration.

43. Northshore Technical Community College -Sullivan Campus

Bogalusa, La., 985-732-6640 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science in technical studies.

44. Northwest Louisiana Technical College Shreveport, La.; 318-676-7811 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The program offers a technical diploma, certificate of technical studies and technical competency area HVAC certificates.

45. South Louisiana Community College

Lafayette, La.; Morgan City, La. (Young Memorial Campus) LINK

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: Students are able to earn a technical diploma in HACR. Also offered is a non-credit program in HVACR.

Michigan

46. Ferris State University

Big Rapids, Mich., 231-591-3062 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a two-year bachelor’s degree program for HVAC students. All applicants must have completed an associate of applied sciences degree to be eligible for the bachelor’s program.

47. Siena Heights University

Adrian, Mich., 800-521-0009 LINK

The bachelor of applied science degree allows students in a variety of trade disciplines, including HVAC, to earn a bachelor’s degree. Interested applicants must already have an associate of applied science degree from an accredited institution. An apprenticeship or other hands-on training is required for completion of the degree.

48. Washtenaw Community College

Ann Arbor, Mich. LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as advanced certificates in commercial HVACR, industrial HVACR and HVAC energy management technician. Also offered is a residential HVACR certificate.

Minnesota

49. Dunwoody College of Technology

Minneapolis, 612-374-5800 LINK

HVAC Installation program: Students can earn a certificate in HVAC installation. Credits earned in the HVAC Installation certificate directly transfer into the HVAC Installation and Residential Service associate’s degree.

50. Hennepin Technical College

Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie Campus); LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: The school offers an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science, a residential HVAC diploma and a commercial HVACR diploma.

51. Minneapolis Community & Technical College

Minneapolis, 612-659-6000 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science and an HVACR diploma.

52. Minnesota State University at Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. LINK

Operations Management or Construction Management program: The school has articulation agreements with local community colleges, including Hennepin Technical College. This means that HVAC students who obtain an associate of applied science degree at any of these schools are able to transfer to MSU to complete a bachelor’s degree in operations or construction management.

53. North Central University

Minneapolis LINK

HVAC program: Students who complete the program will receive both a bachelor’s of applied sciences from NCU and an associate of applied sciences degree from Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

Missouri

54. Hillyard Vocational Technical School

St. Joseph, Mo. 816-671-4170, LINK

HVACR program: Available only to high school students, this program is for students who want to work on refrigeration, air conditioning or heating units and systems for cooling and heating contractors, fuel oil dealers, school systems or manufacturing plants.

55. Jefferson College

Hillsboro, Mo., 636-481-3000 LINK

Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science.

56. Ozarks Technical Community College

Springfield, Mo., 417-447-8274 LINK

Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning program:

This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science as well as a certificate in heating, refrigeration and air conditioning.

57. State Technical College of Missouri

Linn, Mo. LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program: This program offers an associate’s degree in applied science. Students participate in a summer industry internship.

Mississippi

58. Delta Technical College

Horn Lake, Miss., 662-280-1443 LINK

HVACR and Major Appliance Repair Technician program: This is a diploma program. Students are also required to take and pass the EPA Section 608 Core certification exams.

Montana

59. Ranken Technical College

St. Louis, Mo. LINK

HVACR Technology program: The school offers an associate of applied science HVAC degree. Students who complete this track can apply their credits earned towards a bachelor of science degree in applied management. Also offered are an associate of technology degree and a certificate in HVACR.

North Carolina

60. Guilford Technical Community College

Greensboro, N.C.; 336-334-4822, ext. 53046 LINK

Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science, a diploma and a basic air conditioning certificate.

Nebraska

61. Northeast Community College

Norfolk, Neb., 800-348-9033 LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science. Internships are available.

Nevada

62. Advanced Training Institute

Las Vegas, 702-402-7747 LINK

HVACR Training program: Students are trained in residential and commercial HVACR and can earn EPA, OSHA and 410a certifications.

63. College of Southern Nevada

Las Vegas, 702-651-4498 LINK

Air Conditioning Technology program: This program offers four associate’s degrees in applied science — air conditioning technology, a/c-central plant, a/c-critical systems, a/c-food service refrigeration — and corresponding certificates of achievement.

New Jersey

64. Lincoln Technical Institute

Mahwah, N.J.; Union, N.J. LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for air conditioning, refrigeration and heating technology.

New Mexico

65. Central New Mexico Community College

Albuquerque, N.M. LINK

Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science (HVACR technology) and two certificates of completion: commercial, industrial HVAC and building performance; and residential HVAC.

66. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell

Roswell, N.M., 575-624-7088 LINK

Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology program: The school offers a certificate of occupational training and an associate’s degree in applied science, HVACR technology.

New York

67. New York City College of TechnologyNew York City, 718-260-5160 LINK

Environmental Control Technology program: Students can earn an associate’s degree in applied science for environmental control technology. Those choosing to continue can earn a bachelor’s degree of technology degree in facilities management.

68. WSWHE BOCES/Meyers Education Center

Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 518-581-3600 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: A two-year program aligned with the most current HVACR Excellence modules.

Ohio

69. University of Northwestern Ohio

Lima, Ohio, 419-998-3120 LINK

HVACR Technology program: This program offers an HVACR technology associate’s degree in applied science and an HVACR technician diploma.

Oklahoma

70. Red River Technology Center

Duncan, Okla., 580-255-2903, ext. 246 LINK

Residential Heating and Air Conditioning program: Students are certified as a residential HVAC technician.

Pennsylvania

71. Berks Career and Technology Center

Oley, Pa., 610-987-6201 LINK

HVAC/Refrigeration program: Students are certified for entry-level positions in commercial and residential HVACR, sheet metal and energy management control.

72. Bucks County Technical High School

Fairless Hills, Pa., 215-949-1700 LINK

HVAC/Refrigeration Technology program: Graduates of the program can find employment opportunities or continue their higher education in related engineering programs.

73. Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center

Altoona, Pa., 814-505-1204 LINK

HVAC/Plumbing program: Students can go on to careers in residential, commercial or industrial HVACR. They are certified on EPA Section 608 and OSHA 500.

74. Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

Willow Street, Pa., 717-464-7050 LINK

HVACR program: This program provides a HVACR technician certificate of completion and EPA Section 608 certification.

75. North Montco Technical Career Center

Lansdale, Pa. LINK

Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for residential HVAC.

76. Pennsylvania College of Technology

Williamsport, Pa., 800-367-9222 LINK

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Design Technology program: The school offers a bachelor’s of science degree in HVAC design technology.

77. Western Montgomery Career & Technology Center

Limerick, Pa., 610, 489-7272, ext. 128 LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: Students learn HVACR technology and can obtain entry-level employment or transfer to a post-secondary education institution.

78. York County School of Technology

York, Pa., 717-741-0820 LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Plumbing program: Students learn HVACR technology and can obtain entry-level employment or transfer to a post-secondary education institution.

Rhode Island

79. New England Institute of Technology

East Greenwich, R.I. LINK

Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree/science in refrigeration/air conditioning/heating. From there, graduates are eligible to continue their studies at NEIT and pursue a bachelor’s degree in business management.

South Carolina

80. Central Carolina Technical College

Sumter, S.C., 803-778-7886 LINK

Industrial and Engineering Technology program: The school offers a basic and advanced air conditioning and heating certificates.

81. Greenville Technical CollegeGreenville, S.C., 864-236-6436 LINK

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a diploma in applied science for air conditioning/refrigeration technology and two certificates of applied science — air conditioning/refrigeration technician and beginning electricity/refrigeration. Graduates of the HVACR diploma program are eligible to earn an associate’s degree in applied science for general technology.

South Dakota

82. Mitchell Technical Institute

Mitchell, S.D., 800-684-1969 LINK

Heating and Cooling Technology program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science or a one-year diploma in residential and commercial HVAC.

83. Southeast Technical Institute

Sioux Falls, S.D., 605-367-7628 LINK

HVACR Technology program: This program provides an HVACR associate’s degree in applied science, as well as a diploma in residential heating and air-conditioning technology.

Tennessee

84. Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Clarksville, Tenn.: Covington, Tenn.; Crossville, Tenn., Crump, Tenn., Dickson, Tenn.; Elizabethton, Tenn.; Jackson, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Memphis, Tenn.; McKenzie, Tenn.; Morristown, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Newbern, Tenn.; Pulaski, Tenn.; Shelbyville, Tenn.; Surgoinsville, Tenn.; Whiteville, Tenn.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; www.tbr.edu/institutions/colleges-applied-technology

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration program: Locations offer a mix of diplomas (HVAC, HVAC tech, HVACR tech, refrigeration tech) and certificates (HVAC mechanic assistant and domestic unit repair). Contact each school individually for exact programs in your area.

Texas

85. Laredo College

Laredo, Texas LINK

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers a one-year basic commercial air conditioning and refrigeration certificate and a two-year commercial air conditioning and refrigeration certificate. The one-year program focuses mainly on residential systems.

86. Lincoln College of Technology

Grand Prairie, Texas LINK

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program: This is a certificate program for air conditioning, refrigeration and heating technology.

Virginia

87. Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage

Henrico, Va. LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Plumbing program: The course is designed to provide students with the basic knowledge and skills for installation and servicing air conditioning, heating and refrigeration systems. Students will have the opportunity to earn the 10-hour OSHA certification. The second-year course is a continuation of some fundamentals. Students may spend time in actual work experience on the job during the second semester.

88. Edison Academy

Alexandria, Va., 703-924-8100 LINK

Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning program: The school offers a two-year program. After the first year, students are eligible to take the HVAC 1 apprenticeship exam. Completion of the second year allows students to take the HVAC 2 apprenticeship exam. Students can earn college credits at Northern Virginia Community College for some courses.

89. Northern Virginia Community College

Woodbridge, Va., 703-323-3000 LINK

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program: The school offers an associate’s degree in applied science, as well as a certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration and a career studies certificate for HVACR and facilities services technology.

90. Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center

Virginia Beach, Va., 757-648-5850 LINK

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating program: The school offers a two-year certificate course for HVAC. Students are eligible for internships.