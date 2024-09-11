Plumbing for Adaptive Reuse with Christoph Lohr of the IAPMO Group

Duration: 1 hour

Summary

The adaptive reuse of commercial office spaces to residential, multifamily use has amazing potential to ease the housing shortage in the US — and presents a huge opportunity for plumbing contractors able to perform the specialized work. These types of projects have many challenges including zoning restrictions, financing, and controlling construction costs.



Join CONTRACTOR and special guest speaker Christoph Lohr, PE, CPD, LEED AP BD+C, ASSE 12080, Vice President of Technical Services and Research, IAPMO, as we discuss his latest whitepaper, Adaptive Reuse: Converting Offices to Multi-Residential Family. You will come away with a wealth of practical information on such topics as:



Zoning considerations — state ordinances, age restrictions, and possible property tax rate reductions



Financing — municipal tax abatements, federal and state incentives, and the role of Historic Tax Credit programs



Plumbing & mechanical work — discover the flexibility and ease of right-sizing plumbing systems using the Uniform Plumbing Code.



Cost control — thanks to work the IAPMO Group has done with the Water Demand Calculator, amazing savings can be realized with reduction of the service entrance pipe size, main and branch mains



Water safety — mitigating risk from stagnant water and best practices to ensure the health of the public