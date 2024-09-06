  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 66da189af080fd3499863b62 Contractor Lead Gen Totalfit Image 2
    1. Learning Resources
    2. Whitepapers

    Introducing Uponor TotalFit™ — The Professional’s Push-to-Connect Fitting System

    Sept. 6, 2024
    The patent-pending design of Uponor TotalFit provides a professional-grade, cost-effective, engineered polymer (EP) push-to-connect solution for residential plumbing reroutes, repairs, and repipes.

    TotalFit™ is the professional-grade, engineered polymer (EP), push-to-connect fitting solution that provides greater value for residential projects with the same versatility and speed as brass push-to-connect fittings. Ideal for residential repair, maintenance, or remodels for potable hot-water and cold-water distribution piping systems in single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and condominiums, TotalFit is designed for use with PEX, PE-RT, CPVC, and copper piping systems. The innovation features patent-pending technology to provide a strong, lasting connection professionals can trust.

    This content is sponsored by:

    untitled_design_9

    Latest in Whitepapers

    powermate_image_hot_water