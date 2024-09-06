Introducing Uponor TotalFit™ — The Professional’s Push-to-Connect Fitting System

TotalFit™ is the professional-grade, engineered polymer (EP), push-to-connect fitting solution that provides greater value for residential projects with the same versatility and speed as brass push-to-connect fittings. Ideal for residential repair, maintenance, or remodels for potable hot-water and cold-water distribution piping systems in single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, and condominiums, TotalFit is designed for use with PEX, PE-RT, CPVC, and copper piping systems. The innovation features patent-pending technology to provide a strong, lasting connection professionals can trust.