    Reducing Emissions: A Data Center Construction Success Story

    Nov. 8, 2024
    Uncover an innovative approach to sustainable construction in this data center project. See how electric and hybrid equipment rentals are helping reduce the construction industry's environmental impact.

    Uncover the blueprint for sustainable data center construction in this eye-opening case study. From electric trucks to hybrid generators, see how smart equipment choices and collaborative partnerships can reduce a project's environmental footprint. Get inspired by real-world examples of sustainability in action and take away practical strategies for your next build.

