eBook: Nelson Mechanical Stories - Volume 3

Brian Nelson and David Sprague started Nelson Mechanical Design in 2004, seeing the need for a green mechanical contractor to meet the energy efficiency and home comfort needs of Martha's Vineyard, MA. The company has a proven track record designing, installing, and servicing a wide variety of systems including heating, cooling, domestic hot water, water treatment, geothermal, heat pumps, and radiant.

The company practices what it preaches when it comes to sustainability and efficiency. The NMD office/shop building is net zero thanks to solar PV, cold climate heat pumps, and heat pump water heaters. The office even exports excess electricity to its employee housing units via net metering.

NMD is committed to preserving the fabric of the Island, providing living wages year-round to 25 employees and their families. They are open throughout the year with after-hours emergency service.

Brian Nelson, Co-Owner, is a Master Plumber and Master Sheet Metal Worker with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He is EPA licensed, a member of ASHRAE, RPA, and AEE, and a regular contributor to major national trade publications, including CONTRACTOR.

Here is a yet another collection of some of the amazing hydronic jobs NMD has performed.