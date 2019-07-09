Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Long Island Pipe

ST. LOUIS, MO —Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Long Island Pipe Supply, Inc., one of the leading providers of fire protection products and fabrication services in the U.S. The acquisition, Core & Main’s seventh since becoming an independent company in August 2017, adds more than 20 fire protection locations to Core & Main’s footprint. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Long Island Pipe Supply expands Core & Main’s presence in the Northeast, primarily in New York and New Jersey. Our combined distribution channels will strengthen our ability to offer our customers fabrication services and additional products nationwide,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main Fire Protection.