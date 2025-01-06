Partnership in Precision: Streamlining Operations with Database Management 

Latest from Management
With 80 years of commitment to innovation and service, Binsky is a leading mechanical contractor in the Northeast US, delivering high-quality workmanship across a range of projects, from large-scale construction to commercial HVAC, high purity process, plumbing, and emergency services.
Binsky consists of four primary groups, Large Construction, Commercial HVAC, Electrical & Plumbing Service, Commercial Renovation/Remodel Construction, and Residential HVAC & Plumbing Service. Departments are supported with strong internal functions such as Virtual Construction, Manufacturing, HR and Finance, all of which provide construction solutions in a wide range of verticals focused on Education, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.
To successfully keep pace with increasingly complex projects, Binsky needed to build a well-structured and accurate database to streamline its operations. This effective database management has become a foundational element, enabling the company to be more agile and responsive, giving them a competitive edge in the mechanical contracting industry.
Database Upgrade
As Binsky continued to expand its capabilities, the strain from an outdated database system and limited staff and resources began to hinder their ability to operate efficiently. Seeking a more efficient solution, they partnered with Symetri, a leader in digital design and engineering services, upgraded to Autodesk Revit and began using Naviate Database Administration Services.
Symetri's involvement began with a comprehensive overhaul of Binsky's database, including cleaning up the existing library, revamping connector logic issues, and standardizing templates to create a global profile that could be used for future projects. This collaboration evolved into a trusted partnership, with Symetri providing ongoing support and innovative solutions that have become integral to Binsky's operational efficiency and project success.
Staying on Task
The partnership with Symetri had an immediate impact. By taking over the database management, Symetri allowed Binsky's team of designers and engineers to focus on their core tasks without the constant distraction of database issues. With accurate and consistent data, they were able to focus on design and construction without being bogged down by errors or inconsistencies, leading to higher-quality outputs and smoother project workflows.
“It allowed our team to focus on what they're good at, and not get pulled away from it,” explained Jason Bayer, Director of Virtual Construction at Binsky. “The distractions cost a lot more than just time. We need continuity, with our heads in the game and minimal interruption, so we can stay on task to develop the best product we can.”
Symetri also established a baseline of consistency across Binsky's projects. This standardization ensured that all projects adhere to the same data protocols, which streamlined processes and reduced the time spent on data-related tasks. The introduction of global profiles and standardized templates meant that Binsky's designers could work more efficiently, knowing that their data was reliable and consistent.
Bayer added, “We're not rebuilding everything from the start. We have baseline templates that remain consistent. For our designers, this means they always know where everything is, down to every gasket and bolt set.”
Trust and Collaboration
As the partnership evolved, trust and collaboration have become fundamental to its success. The relationship between the two teams is built on open communication and mutual reliability, which allows them to tackle challenges together effectively. Symetri’s understanding of Binsky's needs, coupled with the ability to provide customized solutions, has fostered a strong bond where both teams can rely on each other for support at any time. This trust ensures that Symetri is not just a service provider but a true partner, integral to Binsky's ability to maintain consistency, overcome obstacles, and deliver high-quality results.
“When we have hurdles, we get over them together by putting our heads together,” said Brian Madden, Database Administrator, at Symetri. “With every single job that Binsky takes on, we have the profile and a process in place for service template creation that just streamlines the entire workflow.”
Improved Project Outcomes
The partnership has had a significant impact on Binsky's operations and overall success in delivering the best outcomes for its clients. With the established database support, Binsky has been able to execute complex projects with greater accuracy and efficiency. The enhanced database management has led to quicker turnaround times, more accurate modeling, and improved estimation processes. As a result, Binsky has been able to win more jobs and increase their profitability.
Bayer shared a large building project example where his team was challenged with redrawing and building from an existing model while maintaining unique parameter data embedded across over 40,000 parts. “There were thousands of pieces of data that we needed to redraw and deconstruct down to the database level, and then repopulate and maintain with our own fabrication items. We were able to brainstorm how to use our existing fields and develop a workflow to solve this complicated situation, saving time and significant cost.”
Additionally, the focus on prefab construction has been a significant advantage. Binsky's team can now rely on precise and well-organized database information to support their prefabrication processes. This accuracy ensures that components fit together as intended, reducing errors and improving the overall quality of the finished product.
Madden added: “Binsky’s extensive use of prefabrication, which stems from their database, is impressive. Watching the seamless transition from database to Revit, through coordination, to actual prefab and final installation in the real world is truly incredible."
Precision is crucial in Binsky’s process. Since part data is sent directly to machines in the shop, it must be right the first time, and every time.
Enduring Partnership
The collaboration has resulted in a more efficient and effective database management system, which has, in turn, led to significant improvements in project execution and client satisfaction. Binsky's team can concentrate on their core competencies, confident in the knowledge that their database management needs are being expertly handled.
The success of this partnership is also reflected in Binsky's enhanced ability to compete in the market. With a more reliable and accurate database, Binsky has been able to deliver higher-quality projects and respond to client needs more effectively. By working closely together, Binsky and Symetri have created a dynamic partnership that drives innovation, efficiency, and shared success.
