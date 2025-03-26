Solid Business Sense: Private Equity and the MEP Trades

“These deals happen fast. It's worth getting counsel in advance if you think you're going to sell the business, to understand what you're going to need to disclose and start to put it together in a meaningful way.”

Understanding the financials is key to any PE offer, Adams says: “We can understand the assets, but are the numbers the numbers? We use tax returns frequently because they are often the source of truth for many small companies. I think we spend more time really digging into the financials to ensure everything is in order. If you do light audits of your company financials, you will get a premium for your company because you verify what you've done.”

Regarding licenses, Hughson notes that if the owner holds the plumbing, HVAC or electrical license, he or she should stay on for a period so the business can keep operating. “Depending on the state, the owner can remain on payroll, allowing the buyer to use the license even after the previous owner is no longer full-time.”

Harris notes that PE acquisitions in the MEP space have different transactional forms: “They are largely tax driven, but they have impact on largely business name and licensing issues. In many cases, depending on the deal structure, the buyer cannot move licenses until after the deal. Private equity firms continue to rely on the seller’s existing licenses in place for a post-close period before making changes.”

She adds: “Private equity firms are looking for employee continuity, whether that be a family member or a valued long-term employee with a lot of contractor licenses—someone who's a qualifier for the business. They may be making changes incrementally, but they don't want a business where everybody's saying ‘Bye’ at closing.”

Upsides and Downsides

PE investment can be extremely beneficial for small plumbing and heating businesses.

“Private equity provides plumbing and HVAC owners, as well as contractors, with the financial resources and strategic support needed to accelerate growth, enhance operations and position the business for long-term success and increased value,” Haines explains. “That said, plumbing and HVAC owners must make sure that pursuing or exploring private equity aligns with their goals and long-term vision for the company. It's also crucial to find a partner whose values are in sync with theirs.”

Hughson states: “Most business owners have a significant portion of their assets and wealth tied to the business. So, taking on a partner or selling will allow them to cash out and become more financially free. The other benefits would include an influx of capital to grow the business faster than you could do on your own, additional training, decreased material costs based on the size of the buyer's portfolio, acquiring competitors and retiring or exiting the business more quickly than initially planned.”

From Adams’ perspective, contractors working with private equity firms are typically positive experiences.

“For instance, a plumber has four crews: four trucks and two people per truck,” he says. “He’s maxed out, but could he add a fifth or sixth truck? Yeah, he could. We have resources to help invest and continue to grow the company that maybe the owner doesn't typically have.”

PE investment in family-run companies can also offer employees advancement opportunities they may not have had before.

The downside, Harris notes, is that PE firms are evaluating results through metrics. “There is going to be a culture shift, even for the smallest of businesses that get acquired,” she says. “It's no longer about driving down the street to your neighbor Joe's house and fixing his plumbing. It's about making sure that the business is profitable.”

“This can all depend on the type of buyer,” Hughson explains. “Some buyers will centralize call centers, financials, HR and marketing. In some cases, this can be a benefit to the business, while in others, it can cause uncertainty among employees, leading to them leaving. I suggest interviewing multiple buyers to see what will be a culture fit for you, your employees and your community. I’ve seen some buyers that offer equity to key managers and select employees, which can be life-changing for them.”