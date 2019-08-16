ATIGROUP Joins Linc Service Franchise Network

ABM, a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that ATIGROUP, Inc., has signed an agreement to join its Linc Service franchise network. ATIGROUP is a leading full-service provider of mechanical contracting in the Flushing, Michigan market. Linc Service is a franchise brand of ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM.

"ATIGROUP is an industry leader in the Flushing, Michigan, market, and we're excited to have them join theLinc Service network," said Bruce Phibbs, Senior Vice President of ABM Franchising Group. "We look forward to helping them grow their business even further by helping them add Linc Service offerings to their existing, impressive service portfolio."

Since 1986, ATIGROUP has been a full-service mechanical service provider to the public and private sectors. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include construction, controls and professional engineering services, as well as preventive maintenance services. The company provides cost-saving solutions for a variety of service markets, including industrial, higher education, healthcare, and government facilities. ATIGROUP prides itself in employing an integrated project delivery method, which results in reduced project costs and guaranteed system performance, with a turnkey approach. Upon joining the Linc Service network, ATIGROUP plans to expand its service department.

As a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB), ATIGROUP was awarded the Veteran-Owned Small Business Award from the US Small Business Administration in 2014 for its staying power, financial performance, innovativeness, response to adversity, community contributions and advocacy for the advancement of small business. It also became certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council in 2017.

"I am excited to expand the service department, to continue to help owners reduce their costs, and bring the newest technologies to our company, which is something our clients can be excited about," said Michelle Landon, President of ATIGROUP. "We look forward to working with Linc Service to implement its structure, systems, and expertise to develop our employees into the best in our region and industry."

ABM Franchising Group offers a portfolio of franchise networks that deliver mechanical and electrical service and preventive maintenance solutions to commercial and industrial buildings. ABM Franchising Group consists of two franchise brands: Linc Service and TEGG. ATIGROUP, Inc. will operate under theLinc Service franchise brand.