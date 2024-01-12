Customer Service and Dispatching Pt. 1

In business, it’s easy to want it all. But it’s unfair to ask the world of your employees and you can’t sacrifice customer satisfaction. Instead, you need to set realistic goals your business can meet while still keeping the lights on.
This week’s episode of Cracking The Code centers on your customer dispatching process. Learn how to balance quality and quantity so that you can both keep your customers happy and make your bottom line.
All that and more on this week’s episode of Cracking the Code—watch, free for all until January 18th, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.