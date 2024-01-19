Customer Service and Dispatching Pt. 2

It’s good to have high standards in business. But often the lofty goals of a business owner can fly in the face of the needs of their team. When this occurs, employee burnout is sure to follow.

This week on Cracking The Code, Gary Elekes and Weldon Long give the second part of their two-part journey on the best ways to run your customer service and dispatching departments to balance both the needs of a business and the needs of a business’s employees.