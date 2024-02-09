Inspire Your Team & Grow Your Business with Tommy Mello

Do you feel like your business has hit a ceiling, no matter how you hard work? Quality leadership that elevates others raises the ceiling of any company, generating buy-in from your employees that can make your business work for you, and not the other way around.

This week on Cracking The Code, Weldon Long sits down with Tommy Mello, who honed his inspirational leadership style from his first job at the age of 12. Going from humble beginnings to dominating his industry with over $200 million annually in sales, Mello preaches the idea that one must improve themselves in order to reach their true potential as business owners and leaders for everyone around them.