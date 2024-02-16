Everything You Need to Know About Selling Your HVAC Company

You’ve worked hard all your life and now see the light at the end of the tunnel: selling your HVAC business and immediately booking a trip to a Caribbean resort. You want to start retirement off with a bang, but what if something you haven’t even thought of throws a wrench into all of your plans?

This week’s Cracking The Code features acquisitions expert Patrick Lange, who’s brokered the sale of over 120 HVAC companies, to give clarity around what buyers are looking for and what businesses are actually worth. He gives you the facts on what can increase the value of your HVAC company so you can start planning for when it comes time to sell.