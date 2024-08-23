How to Get Technicians to Sell

Take it to the bank: Your next customer has already had a bad experience with a salesperson. They may feel apprehensive, even suspicious dealing with another one. But your technicians are in the home to focus on problem-solving—and since they’re experts in their field—they may be in a unique position to help your customers feel safe and at ease.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Contractor University faculty members Russ Horrocks and Weldon Long explain how to get technicians to embrace a service mindset and feel comfortable offering service upgrades to customers.