    How to Get Technicians to Sell pt. 2

    Aug. 30, 2024
    Every day, you’re either affirming your current habits and routines or breaking them and starting new ones. As a business owner, you need to create a working environment for your technicians that will consistently reinforce your goals for them.
     
    In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Contractor University faculty members Russ Horrocks and Weldon Long continue their discussion on teaching technicians how to embrace their inner service mindset in order to boost profits.
     
    All that and more on this week’s episode! Watch, free for everyone through September 5th, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

