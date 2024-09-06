  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • dusanpetkovic /. iStock / Getty Images
    66d9cc2b04b6842511dc6b61 Istock1289722081
    1. Management
    2. Best Practices

    How to Build Trust and Generate Customer Referrals

    Sept. 6, 2024
    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
    EGIA
    cbs_cracking_the_code_
    As a business owner, you know that your best leads often come from referrals from previous customers putting their friends on to you. But how are you consistently turning your everyday customer into sources for referrals and customers for your business?
     
    In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron explains how to build a dedicated customer base for your business that will generate more referrals and help you grow.
     
    All that and more on this week’s episode! Watch, free for everyone through September 12th, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations