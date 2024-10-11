  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Three Ways to Optimize Your Sales Processes

    Oct. 11, 2024
    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
    EGIA
    Your sales team may already have a good closing rate. However, You may still be missing out on added revenue by skipping one all important step.
     
    This week on Cracking the Code, Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron is joined by home services financing guru Matthew Bratsis to discuss how contractors can stop leaving money on the table by giving customers the option to finance their systems.
     
    All that and more on this week’s episode! Watch, free for everyone through October 17th, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

