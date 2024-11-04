Essential Resources for Building Leadership in the Construction Industry

As the construction industry continues to evolve, fostering leadership within its workforce has become a top priority. The demand for skilled workers, combined with the complexity of modern projects, means that companies need strong leaders who can navigate the challenges of a fast-changing environment. To address this need, the construction industry invested $1.6 billion in workforce development in 2023, including leadership training and health and safety education. This investment reflects the industry's commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.

Stepping into leadership in construction comes with immense responsibility. It requires managing teams, ensuring safety compliance, and fostering collaboration. Leadership in this field isn't just about overseeing projects—it's about creating a culture of trust, growth, and safety. The following sections highlight essential resources, such as training courses, health and wellness programs, and career coaching, that can help aspiring construction leaders succeed in their roles.

Upskilling and Training

The construction industry is facing a critical skilled labor shortage, exacerbated by the growing demand for infrastructure and green energy projects. A McKinsey report points out the urgent need to bridge the skilled trades gap. At the same time, hiring demand is surging as new investments flow into these sectors. Upskilling the current workforce is crucial to addressing this shortage, and technology-driven solutions, such as VR-based training (virtual reality), offer scalable ways to train workers efficiently.

VR-based training allows construction professionals to engage in remote, self-paced learning. Interplay Learning, for one, uses VR simulations to provide hands-on training in HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, and solar energy. Their platform helps reduce barriers to training, particularly for workers in rural areas. Notably, companies utilizing this system report improved recruitment, retention, and personalized training.

In addition to trade-specific skills, workplace safety training is essential for anyone stepping into a leadership role. Safety training enables leaders to protect their teams while ensuring compliance with industry regulations. The Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) publishes an annual safety report, which serves as a valuable resource for industry best practices. The report details the effectiveness of ABC's STEP Safety Management System, a program that empowers top-performing members to maintain safety incident rates 576% lower than the national average.

According to Greg Sizemore, ABC's Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment, and Workforce Development, the tools in ABC's safety report provide a clear roadmap for construction leaders to achieve high levels of safety performance. STEP members who consistently track safety indicators are nearly six times safer than the industry average, reducing total recordable incident rates by 83%.

Health and Wellness

The physical demands of construction work make health and wellness programs a vital part of leadership development. In the US, around 150,000 construction site accidents are recorded each year, including slips, falls, and being struck by objects. Eye injuries are also common, with over 2,000 eye-related injury cases reported in 2020 for construction workers. These risks are compounded by the aging workforce. For instance, the average plumber in the US is over 40 years old, an age when eye conditions such as presbyopia can interfere with job performance.

Employers are responsible for providing a safe work environment, as mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Site managers and leaders must take the reins and implement safety measures to prevent accidents. In this vein, personal protective equipment (PPE), including construction-grade safety glasses, should be provided to all workers. Moreover, employers can support their workers by providing resources such as pupillary distance (PD) measurement tools, which help ensure workers have well-fitting glasses that reduce eye strain and fatigue. Accurate PD measurements also enable workers to see clearly through their lenses, improving job performance and reducing the risk of accidents.

Beyond physical safety, the construction industry also faces a mental health crisis. Construction workers have higher rates of mental health issues compared to the general population. The Construction Safety Research Alliance and the Construction Industry Institute developed a guide, Mental Health: Where Do We Start? A Guide for the Construction Industry, which offers valuable insights into addressing mental health in the workplace. The guide draws on research from over 1,000 construction workers across the US and Canada, providing practical strategies for improving mental health outcomes on job sites.

Career Coaching Programs

Moving into management requires new skills, from overseeing teams to handling new expectations from both employees and company owners. In line with this, Business Development Resources (BDR), a leader in coaching for the home services industry, has established a program called Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers. This program helps emerging leaders understand the dynamics of their new roles and equips them with the tools they need to succeed.

According to Chris Koch, BDR's head coach, preparing employees for leadership is essential to ensuring long-term business success. Koch notes that leadership roles require new strategies for managing relationships and expectations. Without the proper training, new managers may struggle, but with the right support, they can thrive. BDR’s program covers essential topics such as time management, understanding the difference between employee and manager responsibilities, and navigating the challenges of leadership.

Aside from formal coaching programs, aspiring leaders can benefit from educational resources such as books. Building Success: Strategic Planning for Construction Industry Leaders by Brian Gallagher is an excellent resource for those looking to develop their strategic leadership skills. Gallagher’s book focuses on strategy development for construction, engineering, and architecture firms and gives practical advice on improving business outcomes. It is a must-read for any construction professional aiming to enhance their leadership abilities.

From upskilling courses to health and wellness programs, the resources available to aspiring leaders are vast and varied. By investing in training, prioritizing safety, and supporting both physical and mental health, construction leaders can create environments where their teams thrive. Moreover, career coaching and leadership programs provide the tools necessary for a smooth transition into management roles. As the industry looks to the future, leaders who invest in their own development and in the development of their own teams will be best positioned to succeed.

Colleen Anderson is a freelance writer based in Florida. She writes primarily about technology and business and hopes to find a role covering one or both subjects for an online magazine or journal in the near future.