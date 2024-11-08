How We Learn

Latest from Best Practices
Sponsored
Putting an emphasis on contractor training and mindset growth is crucial. But if you aren’t retaining the information yourself, how can you pass it along to the rest of your staff?
Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron knows that humans retain about less than 30% of what they read, see or hear. In this episode, Drew gives training advice so that you can maximize your training activities and make the absolute most of the slower shoulder season.
All that and more on this week’s Cracking the Code episode! Watch, free for everyone through November 14th, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.
