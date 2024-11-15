  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    How to Use QR Codes in Your Marketing

    Nov. 15, 2024
    QR codes are for more than pulling up menus at restaurants. They instantly link an offline customer interaction with an online one, introducing customers to your digital brand and possibly even capturing their contact information.

    Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron explains how QR codes can help make you easier for customers to find and stand out with an edge most of your competitors won’t even consider.
     
    All that and more on this week’s Cracking the Code episode! Watch, free for everyone through November 21st, at MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

