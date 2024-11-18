Adopting New Technology in Contracting Industries

No matter what trade you work in, modern technologies have a transformative impact on the contracting industry. As the world continues to advance, markets grow more competitive, and supply chains continue to face disruptions, staying ahead of the latest tech innovations is vital to gaining a competitive edge and maintaining a stable and resilient business.

Technological Innovations: The Future of Trade Work

Despite the fact that many contracting industries are slower to adopt new technologies, such as the construction industry, there has been a surge in the use of innovative tech in trade work in recent years. This is in part due to increased awareness and knowledge of how these technologies can significantly boost operational efficiency.

McKinsey & Company also points to increased investment in construction tech due to supply and demand factors as governments push for stronger, more resilient, and sustainable infrastructure.

No matter the reason, as technology advances, we are seeing powerful, innovative tools have a positive impact on contract work across the industry. Technologies such as AI, workforce management software, 3D printing, extended reality (ER), and robotics are just a few of the many innovations you can expect to see more often in the coming years.

AI alone significantly impacts field service work, driving efficiency beyond what contractors thought was possible. With AI and other modern technologies, trade businesses are achieving more streamlined workflows, optimizing project management, cutting costs, increasing productivity, seeing fewer errors and accidents, and achieving faster turnaround times.

Additionally, AI will contribute to more memorable customer experiences when implemented into trade work operations. AI analytics tools can assist in demand forecasting, helping contractors predict customer trends. Contract businesses can use AI-powered customer chatbots to quickly and efficiently address customer needs on their websites. AI can also be used to power marketing efforts and expand reach with interested leads, making contractors more visible to potential customers.

Innovations for Optimiziation

In recent years, there have been so many new products hitting the market that help elevate contract work, many of which are powered by some of these advanced technologies:

● Artificial Intelligence (AI) – AI-powered technologies drive automation across various trades, streamlining operations, improving safety, and boosting productivity. AI analytics tools also aid in work processes by enabling contract businesses to gain insights from vast amounts of data and then use those insights to make more informed decisions.

For example, when starting a new project, AI can provide insights into sight quality and safety or help identify which issues are most high-risk and thus need more immediate attention. AI tools can also monitor inventory and send alerts when new materials need to be ordered.

● Xtended Reality (XR) – XR, which includes the spectrum of interactive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), is having a transformative impact on contact workflows by enhancing visualization.

With AR and VR, for example, you can show clients project plans through an immersive experience rather than presenting them with simple 2D drawings. These technologies can also enhance project planning, giving workers a better visual of what needs to be done, which can help them spot potential issues ahead of time.

● Robotics – Robotic systems are another game changer for trade work, especially construction. Robots can aid workers in doing some of the more dangerous and heavy lifting. They can also work faster without ever getting tired, enabling projects to be completed in a shorter amount of time and with fewer errors and setbacks.

Robotic drones are great for surveying project sites and monitoring for any potential hazards and safety issues. If something of concern is detected, the drones can send real-time alerts so the problem can be dealt with swiftly before anyone gets injured.

While many of the above technologies are talked about most often in the construction industry, these tools are being adopted by various trade businesses to improve operations. For instance, some of the top innovations in plumbing that are driving positive change include smart plumbing systems that can monitor water usage and identify issues, such as water leaks, robotic systems that help automate plumbing maintenance and repairs, and 3D printing enabling, which enables plumbers to quickly print the parts they need.

Integrating New Technologies

While the benefits of adopting new technologies in the contracting industry are compelling, integrating new tools and systems into current processes can be challenging.

One of the primary concerns and hurdles contractors often face when considering new technology is the cost. Integrating these new tools can be expensive. However, it’s helpful to look at it as a long-term investment. While the upfront cost might be high, advanced technologies can often improve operations and help you make more money in the long run.

Knowledge gaps are another challenge. Many trade workers might not have the skills or knowledge needed to work with new technologies. However, this should not be a reason to hold back. When adopting new advanced tools, you can work with the vendor or hire a consultant to provide the training and support needed to get workers up to speed.

The third challenge often comes in the form of resistance. Many workers in trade might fear their ability to handle new high-tech tools, or they might even worry that these technologies are going to replace them or cut into their hours worked. As such, it’s important to alleviate any fears by providing support, highlighting the benefits, and assuring workers that they are not being replaced, but rather that these new tools can help them be better at their jobs.

Conclusion

The digital transformation of contract work is well underway. Putting off the implementation of new technologies will only set you back and hinder your ability to remain competitive in your field. It’s better to start adopting these tools now to give you and your team time to adjust so you can take full advantage of their benefits and build a successful business that remains competitive and resilient to any changes in the industry in the coming years.

Sam Bowman writes about people, tech, workers, and how they merge. He enjoys getting to utilize the internet for the community without actually having to leave his house. In his spare time, he likes running, reading, and combining the two in a run to his local bookstore.