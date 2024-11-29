  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Design Principles for Residential Comfort Advisors Pt. 2

    Nov. 29, 2024
    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
    EGIA
    cbs_cracking_the_code_
    Customers typically will only buy a new HVAC system once every 15 to 20 years. Instead of doing their own research, customers often expect HVAC businesses to be experts on the industry—including services you may not provide.
     
    Contractor University faculty member Drew Cameron and HVAC business owner Eric Kjelshus continue their discussion on building customer loyalty by doing right by each individual consumer.

    All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code episode!

