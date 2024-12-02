Revamping the Trades: How Advanced Technology is Shaping the Next Generation of Workers

As America’s infrastructure ages, there’s an increased demand for skilled workers who can keep up with maintenance, repairs, and replacements. Paired with an increased rate of new construction from cities to the suburbs and everywhere in between, the industry is in dire need of new workers who can upkeep critical infrastructure.

Despite this need, the industry continues to face challenges in attracting younger generations. Though we’re moving away from a world where the four-year degree path feels like the only option, there still aren’t enough young people who see themselves working in the trades. An onslaught of advanced technology, most notably artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, have piqued the interest of Gen Z, guiding them towards careers in traditional digital and tech-centric professions.

But what if the skilled trades industry could also meet that desire to work with advanced technology? In recent years, the industry has taken a leap towards digital transformation that has majorly impacted how skilled workers operate in their day-to-day jobs. Not only has this improved workflows for existing professionals during ongoing labor shortages, it also plays a key role in attracting younger, tech-savvy generations to the industry. In fact, 31% of respondents to a recent NFPA survey believe technology can spur industry growth by making the trades more attractive to a younger generation of workers.

Augmenting Expertise with Technology

Though human oversight and experience is critical to completing most tasks, professionals are finding ways to use AI and digital tools to augment their existing workflows. The same NFPA survey found that those who have adopted AI are using it as a “personal assistant” for hyper-personalized and on-the-go learning and to streamline manual processes to save time.

However, AI can be a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to attracting younger workers. Though many industry professionals are adopting new technologies, 47% of professionals from the survey revealed they are not currently using AI and remain skeptical of it and 8% feel it won’t benefit the industry at all. This ambivalence suggests that while AI has the potential to attract younger generations, the industry must first address prevalent concerns and demonstrate clear advantages.

Empowering Younger Generations

Though vocational schools often take a hands-on approach to training workers in preparation for full-time positions, younger generations crave continued education opportunities once they get into the field. In a 2023 survey of high school and college-aged people, 75% said they would be interested in vocational schools offering paid, on-the-job training.

More often, organizations are adopting technology-first solutions that enable them to provide workers with more training and development programs. Eighty-two percent of industry professionals use digital tools daily to streamline these programs, reaping benefits that include making training easier (98% ); saving time while training (94%); and streamlining training processes (95%). Organizations are also experimenting with new forms of training, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. These innovative technologies can simulate real-world situations—such as walking on high-altitude beams—to assess how workers react to certain situations while providing more engaging training opportunities for a generation of workers known to have shorter attention spans.

With digital tools, training and development goes beyond scheduled sessions and enables workers to learn in real-time on the jobsite. In an instance where an installer on a job site needs clarity on or specific information regarding sprinkler hangers, such as the specific bolts required or the correct spacing found in NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems, digital tools can be key to getting that information. Installers can search for and access the information they need at their fingertips, reducing the need for supervisor support or minimizing delays to track down a physical code book. As a result, installers can gain more confidence in completing projects on their own while streamlining and, in some cases, expediting processes. This self-service model reinforces the tradesperson’s knowledge without requiring external support from colleagues or supervisors, better positioning them to self-educate and work independently.

Filling the Skills Gap

Since the median age of the skilled trade worker is 42, we’re approaching a wave of mass retirement across the industry. Though this workforce transition has already led to labor gaps that have negatively impacted organizations’ ability to take on new projects, it also presents an opportunity for younger generations to seek trades careers that offer stability, growth potential, and the opportunity to work with advanced technologies. Organizations would be wise to jump on this opportunity and implement recruitment practices that highlight the digital transformation the industry continues to prioritize.

Kyle Spencer is Director of NFPA LiNK at NFPA, where he oversees the strategic direction for the application and helps support ongoing development and content creation efforts. Spencer has spent over a decade working in the electrical products industry, learning from engineers and installers on how to make the products they use more efficient.