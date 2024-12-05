3 Ways Contractors Can Future-Proof Their Business with Job Order Contracting

In recent years, the construction industry has enjoyed a period of robust growth. However, industry professionals are now facing a series of challenges that impact their businesses, including slowdowns in capital spending, disruptions in the supply chain and constraints on labor resources. According to Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), contractor confidence regarding future profitability hit a two-year low this past summer.

Given these challenges, contractors are adapting their business development strategies to be able to bid, win and complete more projects. Rather than bidding on projects individually, which is time and labor intensive, contractors can bid on a multi-year contract to deliver an indefinite number of projects through a procurement method called Job Order Contracting (JOC). JOC is a proven method to deliver construction, with billions of dollars in volume completed annually in North America.

This article will explore three core benefits of JOC for contractors and subcontractors, illustrating how this approach can help firms secure more work and grow their businesses.

1. Bid Once and Complete Multiple Projects

One significant advantage of JOC is the ability to bid once and complete multiple projects under a single contract. Traditional procurement methods require contractors to submit separate bids for each project, a process that can be time-consuming and costly. With JOC, contractors competitively bid on a catalog of pre-priced tasks and once awarded, can perform a series of projects under one contract.

This approach offers several benefits:

Streamlined Bidding Process: Contractors can save time and resources by bidding once for a future-stream of projects instead of one at a time.

Contractors can save time and resources by bidding once for a future-stream of projects instead of one at a time. Higher Capacity Utilization: Contractors have control over building their project pipeline, reducing downtime between projects and unused capacity.

Contractors have control over building their project pipeline, reducing downtime between projects and unused capacity. Better Predictability: With a clear understanding of task prices and contract terms, contractors can better manage their budgets and schedules.

By reducing the administrative burden associated with bidding, JOC allows contractors to focus on project execution and quality.

2. Win More Work and Grow Revenue

JOC provides a way for contractors to grow their revenue. JOC contracts are often used by public agencies who can have a backlog of work they need completed, which is a lucrative pipeline. Additionally, JOC is well-suited for lifecycle renewal and upgrade projects, so specialty subcontractors, such as plumbers and HVAC technicians, can earn steady work.

There are multiple ways to become a JOC contractor. Some owners prefer to have their own JOC program, and others access Job Order Contracts through cooperative purchasing networks. Both are great opportunities to form collaborative, long-lasting partnerships with owners.

Key benefits include:

Access to Public Sector Projects: Many government agencies and educational institutions prefer JOC for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. After being awarded a cooperative contract, contractors can market their JOC contract to relevant agencies and deliver more projects.

Many government agencies and educational institutions prefer JOC for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. After being awarded a cooperative contract, contractors can market their JOC contract to relevant agencies and deliver more projects. Increased Marketability: Cooperative JOC contracts are a marketing tool for contractors and subcontractors to promote their businesses. Contractors can differentiate themselves from the competition by offering owners a simplified way to procure construction.

Cooperative JOC contracts are a marketing tool for contractors and subcontractors to promote their businesses. Contractors can differentiate themselves from the competition by offering owners a simplified way to procure construction. Revenue, Reputation and Network Growth: Successful completion of multiple projects under JOC can build a contractor’s reputation within the industry. Because JOC contracts are performance-based, contractors that consistently deliver high quality work will continue to receive jobs from owners.

Becoming a JOC contractor or subcontractor can open doors to new opportunities and owners, providing a pathway to sustained growth.

3. Enhance Project Collaboration Leading to Stronger Client Relationships

Effective collaboration is essential for the successful completion of any construction project. JOC fosters a collaborative environment by promoting open communication and partnership between contractors and clients.

With JOC, not only can the contractor have invaluable input in the conceptual or planning phase, they can also frequently use a pragmatic approach when collaborating with facility managers and end users to maximize the scope for practical use.

Here’s how JOC enhances collaboration:

Early Involvement: Contractors are often involved in the planning and scoping phases of projects, allowing them to provide valuable input and align expectations from the outset.

Contractors are often involved in the planning and scoping phases of projects, allowing them to provide valuable input and align expectations from the outset. Continuous Feedback: The ongoing nature of JOC contracts encourages regular communication and feedback, helping to address issues promptly and maintain project momentum

The ongoing nature of JOC contracts encourages regular communication and feedback, helping to address issues promptly and maintain project momentum Strong Relationships: By working on multiple projects under a single contract, contractors, subcontractors and clients can build strong, trusting relationships. This rapport can lead to repeat business and long-term partnerships. Satisfied owners are likely to provide positive references and referrals, helping contractors expand their network and secure additional contracts.

For contractors and subcontractors, JOC’s collaborative approach can lead to more efficient project delivery, higher client satisfaction and a stronger reputation in the industry.

Conclusion

As the construction industry navigates a period of uncertainty, it is essential for contractors to explore strategies that can enhance their future revenue streams. Job Order Contracting offers a proven solution that can help contractors streamline bidding on projects, grow revenue and build long-term partnerships with owners. By embracing JOC, construction professionals can position themselves for success in 2025 and beyond. This approach not only streamlines the procurement process, but also fosters a collaborative environment that can lead to long-term business growth.

Contractors who leverage the benefits of JOC will be well-equipped to navigate the challenges ahead and capitalize on new opportunities in the evolving construction landscape.

Rebecca Cink is the Director of Construction Strategy at Gordian, a provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle. With extensive experience in construction procurement and project management, Rebecca is dedicated to helping contractors achieve their business goals through innovative strategies and solutions.