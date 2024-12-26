Expanding Your Home Service Portfolio: Why a Restoration Franchise is the Perfect Addition

As natural disasters become more frequent—with 20 confirmed weather and climate disaster events in 2024 causing losses exceeding $1 billion in the US—there is a rising need for plumbing and restoration providers for both residential and commercial property jobs. Restoration and remediation often go hand-in-hand with the plumbing industry in addressing water damage to property. Yet, the entrepreneurial potential of combining these services remains largely untapped by many plumbing contractors and business owners. For those looking to build a “one-stop-shop” home service empire, investing in restoration is a great first step. This strategy not only addresses immediate financial opportunities but also paves the way for long-term success and growth.

Here is a closer look into the benefits that plumbing entrepreneurs can expect when expanding into restoration:

Boost Employee Growth Opportunities and Customer Loyalty

Some of the first questions a plumbing entrepreneur may have when considering the addition of restoration are: What will this mean for my employees and current product inventory? and How much training will be needed for myself and my team? The work itself involves a straightforward transition. Plumbers are already comfortable assessing water damage and implementing solutions for customers, often using similar equipment—with the exception of extraction machines. The biggest learning curve for new owners and employees lies in understanding the science around drying, providing accurate estimates based on the problem and navigating relationships with insurance companies. These are essential steps in the restoration process. Once learned, cross-training employees to offer this new service enhances their skill sets and increases the value they bring to your business.

Any skills-based training can be taught, and cross-training employees will allow for increased revenue potential for both employees and the business in the long term. These benefits are part of the package when choosing franchise ownership over an independent startup—an important consideration for plumbing entrepreneurs who have less time to commit and need a bit of extra support to kickstart their restoration business. By operating with a franchise system, the hands-on training, resources for purchasing new equipment, vehicles and assistance with hiring technicians are all included. This creates a faster, more comprehensive path to startup then independent ventures.

Cross-trained employees and opportunities for promotion from within can also boost employee loyalty, as restoration work increases the number of jobs for plumbers and maximizes their earning potential. Additionally, plumbing entrepreneurs can build stronger customer loyalty and retention as a business committed to extending offerings that provide quality, well-rounded home services.

Maximize Long-Term Revenue Potential

The entrepreneurial life is a busy one, and many business owners hesitate to start a new venture for fear of sacrificing the success of their existing business. However, in the home service industry, there is endless potential for maximizing revenue by offering customers more than one service, making the startup well worth it. Typically intertwined with restoration professionals through referrals, plumbing contractors give up hundreds of leads monthly that could be turned into long-term projects, loyal customers and increased revenue. By building a centralized team capable of performing both restoration and plumbing work, entrepreneurs can unlock a new revenue stream while giving employees the opportunity to earn more through an increased amount of jobs.

While pursuing restoration as an individual startup may seem daunting, evaluating franchise opportunities is a solid way to eliminate the biggest challenge plumbing entrepreneurs face when opening a new venture: lack of time. Joining an established franchise system provides the resources, big and small, that new owners need for training, operations support, marketing, lead generation and more. These tools, provided by industry professionals, help owners optimize their new opportunity, leading to increased business stability and value over time. With the people, tools, processes and products that come with joining a restoration franchise, entrepreneurs can reclaim valuable time while maintaining the quality and momentum of their startup process.

As for independent or family-owned plumbing brands, entrepreneurs looking to expand their home service business empire can benefit even further when joining a franchise. The home service industry continues to thrive as a reputation-based business, and creating a cohesive, full-service concept allows plumbing contractors to expand their service offerings, increase market saturation, enhance brand recognition and attract built-in customers already established in the community.

Adding a service like restoration to an existing business helps smooth out the startup kinks that often come with first-time entrepreneurship. Boosting ownership potential through a new venture allows plumbing business owners to further establish themselves within their community as a one-stop-shop for home service needs. This approach not only strengthens their presence but also ensures that, rather than referring restoration jobs to others, they can increase their earning potential by taking on the jobs themselves.