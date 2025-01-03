Payment Options That Incentivize Buying

Every business wants a customer with their ideal buying behaviors. But customers aren’t born with those behaviors—it’s the business’s responsibility to incentivize the buying behavior that they’re seeking.

This week, contracting legend Drew Cameron is talking all about the payment options that you can offer that will incentivize buying for your customers. It’s not about simply being rigid—it’s about being adaptable to your customers by offering a variety of options that will gently guide them to make a choice.

All that and more on this week’s Cracking the Code! Watch, free for everyone, through January 9th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.