  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • Sam Edwards / iStock / Getty Images
    6776a9d896f3d572c70f1178 Istock135385049
    1. Management
    2. Best Practices

    Payment Options That Incentivize Buying

    Jan. 3, 2025
    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.
    EGIA
    ctc_010625_cover_1

    Every business wants a customer with their ideal buying behaviors. But customers aren’t born with those behaviors—it’s the business’s responsibility to incentivize the buying behavior that they’re seeking.

    This week, contracting legend Drew Cameron is talking all about the payment options that you can offer that will incentivize buying for your customers. It’s not about simply being rigid—it’s about being adaptable to your customers by offering a variety of options that will gently guide them to make a choice.

    All that and more on this week’s Cracking the Code! Watch, free for everyone, through January 9th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations