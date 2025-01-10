When you walk in the home as a service tech, it’s not always just about determining if a unit’s broken. Sometimes a unit seems to be functioning fine, but between carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, allergies, odors and chemicals, everyone in that home is breathing unhealthy air.

This week, Drew Cameron is talking all about indoor air quality, and why it’s crucial to offer IAQ solutions every time you step in the home. IAQ is quality of life, and there’s no faster way to create a customer for life than by making sure their family is healthy and safe.

All that and more on this week’s Cracking the Code! Watch, free for everyone, through January 16th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.