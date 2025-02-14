  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Recruiting & Retention for Results

    Feb. 14, 2025
    Contractor University’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show.

    Making thoughtful, strategic hiring decisions is crucial for every contractor. In fact, hiring the wrong staff can cost businesses up to 30% of an employee's first-year earnings!

    This week, Drew Cameron shares valuable insights on how to avoid common recruiting mistakes, such as hiring unsuitable candidates or opting for quick hires. You’ll learn how to set clear goals, utilize different screening methods, and maintain a structured hiring process.

    All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Watch, free for everyone, through February 20th: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

     

