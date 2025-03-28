    • Latest from Best Practices

    Earn Homeowner Confidence with Third-Party Certifications

    March 28, 2025
    How do you differentiate yourself in the market and stand out as a quality provider?  

    Having high standards isn’t enough. Getting third-party appraisals and certifications can dramatically increase your number of closed deals and average ticket price. 

    In this week's episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Cameron sits down with Cynthia Adams, the CEO of Pearl Certification, to discuss how their certifications have helped contractors stand out from their competition. Plus, there is added exposure with partnerships and integrated directories!

    All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through April 3: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.

