Top 5 Ways to Maximize Sales with Payment Plans: Part 1

Nobody likes surprise costs, especially in the thousands. With 70% of customers using payment plans for their purchase and spending 110% more on average when they do, flexible payment solutions aren’t just nice—they’re often necessary.

Don’t let pricing stand in the way of helping your customers. Reduce sticker shock by equipping your team with smart strategies that turn cost concerns into confident commitments.

In this week’s episode of Cracking the Code, Drew Camron explains how to be a financial resource and creative ways to subsidize costs to make it easier for customers to say yes. Learn how to boost customer satisfaction and increase profits at the same time!

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through April 24: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.