Building Strong Customer Relationships: Part 2

Why do some techs struggle to gain traction with customers, while others using the same process consistently connect and convert?

It often comes down to how they show up in the moment. The most effective techs aren’t just diagnosing, they’re having real conversations. When there’s no pressure to sell, they can focus on sincerely sharing what they know and building trust.

This week, Russ Horrocks dives into how belief, presence, and passion drive connection. When techs lead with authenticity, they free themselves to engage naturally even when the answer is no. Keep refining your approach, stay positive, and treat people the way they want to be treated. It’s not about forcing a result—it’s about showing up with confidence and letting your passion do the talking.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Streaming now, free for everyone, through June 19: MyContractorUniversity.com/CBS-Show.